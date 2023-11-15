The Big Picture Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is the highly anticipated sequel to the original film, and this time the chickens must rescue one of their own from a sophisticated chicken nugget facility.

The sequel introduces new characters, such as Molly, and brings back familiar faces like Rocky and Ginger, who will lead the mission to save her before she becomes a meal.

The voice cast includes talented actors such as Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, Thandiwe Newton, and Miranda Richardson, and the film is set to be released on Netflix on December 15.

With the release date for the next Aardman Animations production quickly approaching, Netflix has released a new trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. It's been more than twenty years since the first installment premiered on the big screen, but now the crew of chickens are ready to face the biggest adventure of their lives. While it was extremely dangerous to escape from a chicken farm last time around, the main characters won't know what to do when confronted with a much more sophisticated facility, and this time, they'll find themselves involved in a rescue mission.

The new trailer focuses on introducing the premise of the sequel to the audience, with Molly (Bella Ramsey) accidentally ending up in what appears to be a spa resort for chickens. But as her parents, Rocky (Zachary Levi) and Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) attempt to rescue her, they'll realize that the place is actually meant to turn chicken into the latest invention of the industry: Nuggets. With a very limited amount of time left to get their daughter out of there before she turns into a meal, Rocky and Ginger will have to assemble their friends to safely get in and out of the chicken nugget facility.

Dawn of the Nugget will become the first film produced by Aardman after the pandemic, with the studio's last movie, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon, arriving on the big screen in 2019. It appears that Aardman will continue to focus on sequels in the near future, as a new Wallace and Gromit story seems to be the movie they'll be releasing next. In the meantime, the family of chickens have plenty to deal with, because if they're not successful with their mission, every chicken on the planet will be in danger.

The Voice Cast of 'Dawn of the Nugget'

Ramsey, Levi and Newton will be voicing the main family of the upcoming story, while the rest of the voice cast will also be packed with impressive performers. A chicken is only as good as its villain, and Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson) is coming back to avenge the events of the first installment. The antagonist will do everything in her power to turn every chicken she sees into a nugget, turning her hatred for the animals into profit. Imelda Staunton, David Bradley and Nick Mohammed will also be heard in the movie, with the hostile environment threatening any chicken who might not cooperate with their peers.

You can check out the new trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget below, before the sequel premieres on Netflix on December 15: