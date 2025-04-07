This delightful original Hallmark+ series, which launched on the same day as the streamer last fall, will officially be back for another run. It’s with great pleasure that Hallmark announced that The Chicken Sisters has been renewed for Season 2, and, as TVLine reported, the new chapter has already made an addition. David James Elliott, popularly known for portraying the lead character Harmon Rabb Jr. in JAG from 1995 to 2005, will recur in the upcoming season as someone who resurfaces from Gus’ (Wendie Malick) past.

The Chicken Sisters Season 2 is scheduled to premiere later this year on Hallmark Channel, while new episodes will still stream the next day on Hallmark+. Production begins today under the direction of new showrunner and executive producer Erin Gibson (Throwing Shade), who was promoted from the writers' room. Viewers should also expect to see fan-favorites; Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Malick return in this exciting sophomore season.

When The Chicken Sisters return, it will follow Amanda (Fisk), Mae (Angelson), Nancy (Thompson), and Gus as they use the eponymous restaurant to officially put a generations-long feud to rest. The official synopsis also reveals that Frank Jr. (James Kot) opens a Mr. Chicken’s Cluckery on Merinac’s Main Street, and a familiar face (Elliott) comes back to town. Furthermore, as Mae and Jay’s (Samer Salem) wedding approaches, “viewers will follow the Moore-Hillier women as they rise above the roost, proving that family is the only prize worth fighting for.”

'The Chicken Sisters' Makes Cable Debut

Inspired by K.J. Dell’Antonia’s 2020 bestseller, The Chicken Sisters was first announced early last year, with production underway for the first season at the time. The installment premiered on September 10, 2024, with eight episodes created by Annie Mebane, who served as showrunner and executive producer. Not to mention, as of March 30, 2025, Hallmark Channel began airing episodes of Season 1 on Sunday nights, making its cable debut after wrapping the season in October 2024.

The Chicken Sisters is set in the fictional town of Merinac and follows the feud between two rival fried chicken restaurant families. Margo Martindale is the narrator of the series. Season 2 has no official premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the family drama.