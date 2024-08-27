The Big Picture Eckhart showcases his acting range in the action thriller Chief of Station.

Despite being a last-minute replacement, Eckhart's performance as a grief-stricken CIA officer stands out.

Eckhart's gravitation towards action thrillers reflects a trend in his recent film choices.

Aaron Eckhart is one of those actors that Hollywood hasn't really been sure what to do with. While he's given great performances in a wide range of films, including Thank You For Smoking and The Dark Knight, he's also been a part of box office bombs like I, Frankenstein and The Rum Diary. Eckhart's latest movie, Chief of Station, lies somewhere in the middle. Its twisting, turning maze of deception and espionage has been done better in other films, most notably Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. But Eckhart's performance as the titular CIA Chief of Station Ben Malloy is the glue that holds the film together, keeping the audience invested from start to finish. And make no mistake, there is an audience: it was in Hulu's Top 15 list, standing toe to toe with entries in the Planet of the Apes and Alien franchises, which is no small feat.

What Is 'Chief of Station' About?

Chief of Station opens with tragedy, as Eckhart's Ben Malloy completes a mission in Budapest, intending to reunite with his wife Farrah (Laëtitia Eïdo) in time for their wedding anniversary. But a bomb goes off, killing Farrah and plunging Malloy into a deep depression. Six months later, he's called back to the CIA where he learns that Farrah was intentionally targeted by the bombing, sending him on a quest around the globe to uncover his late wife's secrets. Malloy's search for answers puts him into conflict with his protégé John Branca (Alex Pettyfer), who's the new chief of station, and Krystyna Kowerski (Olga Kurylenko), a rogue Russian agent who worked with Farrah. In true spy movie fashion, there's corruption, betrayal, and shootouts galore.

Aaron Eckhart Wasn't the First Choice for 'Chief of Station'

Eckhart was not the first choice for Chief of Station's lead role; in fact, he was actually a last-minute replacement. Alec Baldwin was originally supposed to star as Ben Malloy, but had to drop out due to a previous commitment. Eckhart stepped in and the energy when he's on screen is palpable, whether there's an action scene or not. Eckhart plays the grieving widower quite well; one scene has him trudging listlessly through a supermarket, while another has him reliving the death of his wife while simply sitting in his car. Both times, the sound design works in tandem with Eckhart's performance, letting all the sound fall out so that it feels like Malloy is being crushed under waves of grief.

There's also fire in Eckhart's performance; in the CIA meeting where his superiors reveal Farrah's other life, he reacts with the sort of intense, volcanic anger someone would have if you suggested their significant other was a spy. That same anger is what fueled Eckhart's performance as Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight, and it's wonderful to see that he still has that energy in Chief of Station. It's an energy that the rest of the cast could have used, as Kurylenko's appearance is far too brief and Pettyfer's performance reads like he'd rather be anywhere else.

Aaron Eckhart Has Gravitated Toward Action Thrillers

Chief of Station marks a growing trend for Eckhart, as most of his recent films have been action thrillers in the same vein. These films have simple premises, including Muzzle, where a man seeks to avenge the death of his dog, and The Bricklayer, where he plays a CIA agent turned...well, bricklayer. Eckhart is often the draw for these films, as he refuses to give anything less than 100% in his performance, even if the movie is derivative and not particulary life-changing. It also means that Eckhart is the latest actor to join the "geri-action" genre of films, as The Guardian off-handedly referred to in its review of Chief of Station. The "geri-action" genre was popularized by Liam Neeson's Taken, and saw actors from Denzel Washington to Eckhart find new relevance in the type of boilerplate action fare that was a staple of the '80s and '90s.

In fact, one film set Eckhart's current trajectory, and that's Olympus Has Fallen. While he isn't the lead (that honor goes to B-movie king Gerard Butler), Eckhart has a significant role as U.S. President Benjamin Asher. Like Ben Malloy, Asher is grieving the loss of his wife Margaret (Ashley Judd), but also has enough steel to stand up to a cadre of terrorists holding him hostage. Thanks to Antoine Fuqua's direction and the bloody action sequences, Olympus Has Fallen has spawned an entire franchise, including an upcoming television series and the sequel London Has Fallen, which Eckhart returned for. Chief of Station is a dual reminder that Aaron Eckhart has action bonafides and that he hasn't lost his acting spark.

Chief of Station is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

