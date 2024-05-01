The Big Picture Alex Pettyfer confronts Aaron Eckhart about his wife's death in thrilling Chief of Station clip.

Chief of Station delves into espionage, betrayal, and mystery in a world of spies and secrets.

Eckhart's action-packed role in the film promises a gripping journey filled with suspense and intrigue.

Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) is looking for answers from Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) in an exclusive to Collider clip for the upcoming spy thriller, Chief of Station. Meeting on a boat that’s heavily guarded by fellow intelligence officers, the two men engage in an intense chat with Pettyfer’s character questioning if Eckhart’s Ben is holding onto any secrets from his wife’s (Bleona) untimely death. Immediately defensive, Ben seems annoyed that he would be asked such a thing, leading his peer to become slightly aggravated and much more suspicious. Quickly shifting the focus, Ben says he needs to make a phone call, with Pettyfer’s agent leading him to a phone on the bottom deck of the ship.

Pulling audiences into the center of a web of lies and deceit, Chief of Station is set in the top-secret world of a group of spies, each of whom is trying to get to the bottom of the truth. For Ben (Eckhart), he’s still reeling from the death of his wife, Biana (Bleona), a former agent who tragically died in a horrifying accident. Given little time to grieve, Ben is almost immediately confronted with the information that his beloved spouse may have been hiding something dark and sinister from him. There’s only one way to find out, with Ben immersing himself back in the criminal underbelly of Eastern Europe and tracking down those supposedly connected to his deceased partner. But, he’ll need some help on the case, and for that Ben will turn to an ex-rival who proves to be a helpful partner in his mission for the truth.

Directed by Jesse V. Johnson (Hell Hath No Fury) and penned by George Mahaffey (In the Dust), Chief of Station also stars Olga Kurylenko (007: Quantum of Solace) with an ensemble cast that includes Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary), Laëtitia Eïdo (Citadel), Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Daniel Bernhardt (The Matrix Reloaded), James Faulkner (Game of Thrones), and Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984).

‘Chief of Station’s Journey To The Screen

When the spy thriller was first announced back in 2022, Alec Baldwin was initially cast in the leading role as the devastated widower searching for the truth. After his exit, Eckhart was quickly cast in the leading role, with the film picking up cameras and shipping off for Budapest shortly thereafter. Eckhart’s casting made perfect sense for the project as action is the actor’s bread and butter, having previously appeared in such titles as The Bricklayer, Olympus Has Fallen, Rumble Through the Dark, and more.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive Chief of Station clip below and catch the movie when it arrives in cinemas on May 3.