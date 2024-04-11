The Big Picture Aaron Eckhart stars in the action-thriller Chief of Station as an ex-CIA operative facing a conspiracy tied to his past.

The movie plays on the trope of a dead wife with hidden secrets, leading to dark discoveries and a quest for truth.

The movie offers stunning Budapest locations and a Bond-esque spy thriller vibe, helmed by director Jesse V. Johnson.

Like several other actors before him, Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) has discovered that he has a talent for playing the action hero in a slate of movies, and the newest of them is coming out next month. Chief of Station centers around Ben, a former CIA operative who has to deal with the death of his wife while unveiling a massive European conspiracy that may or may not be directly connected to him. In order to get action-thriller fans hyped up, Vertical Entertainment allowed Collider to exclusively debut the trailer along with the release date.

Judging from the trailer, Chief of Station will play around with the saint-dead-wife trope that is pretty common to these kinds of movies. After the woman dies, Ben gets the hint that she was probably hiding a lot of secrets of her own. Now, it seems like he'll go on a three-pronged journey: Avenging her death, finding out the truth about her and clearing her name if all the information he finds turns out to be fabricated. If it isn't though, there's a lot of material for conflict: How does a grieving husband deal with the fact that his wife wasn't who she said she was?

Aside from that, Chief of Station also has some gorgeous Budapest locations to offer. If the spy thriller setting and the European location transported you to the 007 universe, that's not by chance. These elements of the story were teased by producer Matthew Shreder, who commented on an official statement that Chief of Station "is an elevated spy thriller that delivers impressive action, suspense and Bond-esque vibes."

Who Is The Team Behind 'Chief of Station?'

Close

Chief of Station is directed by Jesse V. Johnson. The filmmaker has had plenty of experience with action thrillers, having helmed several of them over the last decade. He directed titles like Savage Dog, Debt Collectors, Hell Hath No Fury and Triple Threat, just to name a few. The screenplay is written by George Mahaffey, who makes his feature film writing debut.

Aside from Eckhart, Chief of Station also features Olga Kurylenko (Marvel's Black Widow), Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four), Daniel Bernhardt (Extraction 2), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984), Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) and Laëtitia Eïdo (Fauda). Kurylenko previously worked with Johnson in war epic Boudica: Queen of War — whose trailer Collider also debuted.

Chief of Station will hit theaters and arrive on demand on May 3, 2024. You can watch the exclusive trailer below: