Apple TV+ over the last few years has been a streaming service that has attracted a lot of A-list talent. One of the actors in their family of content is Jason Momoa who stars in their hit post-apocalyptic series See. The streamer recently announced another show starring Momoa, Chief of War, and now this upcoming limited series has just found its first director. Reported exclusively by Variety, Justin Chon will be officially directing the first two episodes of the series. Chon will also be executive producing those same two episodes.

Chon is staying in the Apple family with this project as he directed and executive produced multiple episodes of the critically acclaimed series Pachinko for the streamer. Chon has also directed, wrote, and starred in Blue Bayou where he starred opposite Alicia Vikander. The director's other credits include Chon directing, writing, and starring in the film Gook as well as directing and writing the film Ms. Purple. On top of that, he also directed, wrote, and starred in Man Up as well as starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. Chon's next feature, Jamojaya, is currently in post-production.

Not much is still known about Chief of War other than it is described as an “epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Momoa is writing the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. The pair is also executive producing the project with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg Chon, and Doug Jung. The latter of which will serve as the showrunner as well. Lastly, Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment are producing the series.

Image via Warner Bros.

Chon has had a very accomplished career thus far with almost all his films receiving very positive critical scores. Because of this, it will be exciting to see what he brings visually to this series. Also, since Chon is an actor himself, that will probably strengthen the emotional bond between what is on the page and how it will be interpreted on screen by the cast.

From all accounts, this seems to be a very personal project for Momoa given the fact that he is writing the series and his Hawaiian background. Now that this eight-episode limited series has its first director, we should be hearing more news about the series soon involving the other directors, cast members, and the production’s start date. Until then, you can watch Momoa in See on Apple TV+ which recently got renewed for a third season.

