Writer and director Brady Corbet knows his ideas may not be glamorous or scintillating, especially in the eyes of those pursuing blockbuster box office figures. Still, he knows when he has a story worth telling and boasts an ever-expanding track record of his ventures paying off. His latest film, The Brutalist, has garnered praise and accolades at every turn, recently winning three out of its seven nominations at the Golden Globes. Nevertheless, Corbet seems acutely aware of the uphill battle when proposing dour material. When accepting the award for Best Picture at the Golden Globes, Corbet exclaimed, "No one was asking for a three-and-a-half hour film about a mid-century designer on 70mm, but it works."

Corbet expressed a similar sentiment about his directorial debut, The Childhood of a Leader. In an interview with IndieWire, he admitted that the film "takes place in 1919. It stars a child. It’s in French and English. Luckily, it’s not going to be four-and-a-half hours long, and it’s not going to be black-and-white. But that’s it. It’s not a very easy pitch." By now, if they're properly listening and learning, no producer or studio executive will doubt Corbet's intuition. Moreover, if you've either seen or plan on seeing The Brutalist, let's go over the multitude of reasons The Childhood of a Leader should be added to your list.

What Is 'The Childhood of a Leader' About?

Set before the backdrop of World War I, The Childhood of a Leader centers on a boy (Tom Sweet), later acknowledged as Prescott, living in France amid the formation of the Treaty of Versailles. The father (Liam Cunningham) is an American diplomat negotiating his treaty, and the mother (Bérénice Bejo) is a German woman, fluent in French, navigating the politics of their family's affairs while parenting the boy, who lashes out with increasing intensity. Robert Pattinson begins as a guest — Charles Marker, a family friend who's come to drink and cordially debate politics with the father. Throughout his stay in France, while the father participates in secret meetings and the boy continues his acts of defiance, Charles' history with the mother becomes the focus of suspicion. Avoiding spoilers, Pattinson's double duty in another role at the latter end of the film delivers a heavy punch of unsaid answers. The Childhood of a Leader, a coming-of-age film following the building blocks of fascism, explores the creation of a terrible ego.

From Robert Pattinson to Adrien Brody, Brady Corbet Is an Actor's Director