TV shows are a large part of most people's childhood, and no matter what show it is, they always have a way of sticking with us in some way or another. The 90s and 00s had so many memorable TV shows with some even more memorable theme songs that have managed to stay buried in the back of our minds for years.

Whether it be a classic cartoon with a super catchy theme song like Phineas and Ferb, or a dancing, singing Disney Channel favorite that sparked a movie to follow like Hannah Montana. TV shows and their introductions have always had a way of making a lasting impact on our lives.

'The Backyardigans' (2004 - 2010)

"Into the thick of it!" Like many of our childhood favorites, nowadays, they have now somehow been turned into a meme or TikTok trend. The Backyardigans was a musical show, with each episode containing more than one song that encouraged you to join in.

"We're your backyard friends, The Backyardigans." The Backyardigans took us on many journeys as kids, from places of mystery and mystical dragon adventures. And that's just on the intro. It's a short and sweet theme song opener, but nonetheless, it's simple enough to get stuck in your head.

'iCarly' (2007 - 2012)

Many of us grew up with these loveable friends as they created their web show that shot to popularity, so when it ended in 2012, it was sad to say goodbye, especially the last time we heard the theme song. In 2021, a reboot for iCarly aired on Paramount+ for a new generation of iCarly fans, albeit different from the original nine years prior.

"So wake up the members of my nation..." Be honest. You sang that, didn't you? It's catchy and upbeat and has the potential to get stuck in your head for hours, but every good theme song does. "... it's your time to be. There's no chance unless you take one." Solid life advice.

'Hannah Montana' (2006 - 2011)

How many of you had Miley Cyrus and her family a part of your childhood? Starring Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso, Jason Earles, and Moisés Arias, the show was quite popular at the time and brought some very catchy musical numbers along with it. It even sparked a movie to be made.

The opening theme song was The Best of Both Worlds and played over a montage of scenes from the show and Miley living a double life as the pop star Hannah Montana and herself. It was catchy, upbeat, and always made us want to stand up, sing and dance along. "You get the best of both worlds!"

'That's So Raven' (2003 - 2007)

That's So Raven received a spin-off with many of the same characters reprising their roles from its predecessor. The show entitled Raven's Home aired in 2017 and is now on its fifth season and nearing one hundred episodes.

Both the original and the spin-off have a very catchy theme song, but as 90s and 00s babies, the 2003 version has more of a special place in our childhood hearts. What would you do if you could gaze into the future? "Yep, that's me."

'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' (2005 - 2008)

With the troublesome twins, Zack and Cody, London Tipton and Maddie Fitzpatrick, the trusty janitor, Arwin, the boys' mother, Carey, Mr. Moseby, and the one and only Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya De La Rose Ramirez. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was one of the most memorable Disney channel shows.

You can't forget this show's introduction. From the twins causing mayhem and mischief and Mr. Moseby dealing with the wreaked havoc (the older we get, the more we can relate to him!) to the memorable lines of "you and me we get it all for free, so come on down," this is a childhood theme song you'll have no problem singing on repeat. "We got the suite life."

'Phineas and Ferb' (2007 - 2015)

Running for four seasons over eight years, Phineas and Ferb accumulated 129 episodes, followed by three spin-off movies. It gave us many memorable musical numbers throughout its run, including Summer Belongs To You, Evil Boys, Busted, and the entire episode dedicated to the fictional band Love Handle.

Many songs from this Disney Channel/XD series constantly had us dancing with their musical numbers, and with the upbeat theme song, it wasn't hard to keep us engrossed. "Mom! Phineas and Ferb are making a title sequence!"

'The Fairly OddParents' (2001 - 2017)

Image via Nickelodeon

They were everyone's favorite fish, and every time we'd see them on screen, we'd wish we had our own wish-granting fish that could give us everything we wanted as a child. All the candy and ice cream you could imagine! The show's popularity sparked multiple extensions to its life with movies and extended episodes.

"Obtuse, rubber goose, green moose, guava juice, giant snake, birthday, large fries, chocolate shake!" You have to sing that in a squeaky high-pitched voice, or it doesn't have the same effect. The intro was weird and wacky, but that's why we loved it. You can listen to it as many times as you want now that all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.

SpongeBob Squarepants (1999 - Present)

It's everyone's favorite sponge! The show is still going strong after twenty-three years on our TV screens. It's sparked Spongebob movies, special episodes, games, and more, and we'll never get bored of that absorbent yellow porous sponge!

"Are ya ready, kids?" "Ay, ay, Captain!" "I can't hear you!" "Ay, ay, Captain!" Its theme song is probably one of the most well-known of Nickelodeon, and we'll never get tired of hearing it. Spongebob Squarepants continues to sing into the childhoods of many, and it is bound to continue doing so for the foreseeable future.

