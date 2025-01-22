The cast of Children of Blood and Bone continues to be assembled as Paramount Pictures prepares for principal photography to start for the adaptation. Thuso Mbedu has been cast as Zelie, Damson Idris will portray Inan, Tosin Cole will bring Tzain to life and Amandla Stenberg will step into the shoes of Amari. The new additions of Children of Blood and Bone will join previously-announced stars who will appear in the adaptation, including Cynthia Erivo and Viola Davis. The novel written by Tomi Adeyemi will jump from the page to the screen a couple of years from now.

Amandla Stenberg recently starred as both Mae and Osha in The Acolyte, the Star Wars television series that depicted a dangerous conspiracy growing in the shadows of the galaxy far, far away. In another connection between Children of Blood and Bone and the franchise created by George Lucas, the adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's novel was previously supposed to be produced at Lucasfilm. The project never took off and the rights for the movie were eventually acquired by Paramount Pictures. Thanks to its new home, Children of Blood and Bone is now scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on January 15th, 2027.

Children of Blood and Bone follows Zelie and her quest to restore magic to the kingdom of Orïsha. The novel uses its setting to depict to younger audiences how discrimination can be used to divide a nation. Thuso Mbedu has been selected to portray the protagonist of this story in the film adaptation of the book. The young and talented actress previously appeared in The Woman King and in The Underground Railroad.

The Impressive Cast of 'Children of Blood and Bone'

There's no denying that the new cast members of Children of Blood and Bone will impress audiences once they are seen on the big screen, but the other stars attached to the project will ensure that viewers don't miss the adaptation once it premieres. Chiwetel Ejiofor will star as King Saran, with Lashana Lynch playing Jumoke. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Regina King is currently in negotiations with the studio in order to star as Queen Nehanda in Children of Blood and Bone. Idris Elba is also attached to the film, as the world gets prepared to enter Zelie's world while the young girl's quest to bring magic back to her people has the potential to change everything.

Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on January 15th, 2027. You can see Amandla Stenberg's most recent big role in The Acolyte on Disney+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Finale Year November 30, 2023 Cast Jodie Turner-Smith , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Joonas Suotamo , Charlie Barnett , Dafne Keen , Leah Brady , Manny Jacinto , Rebecca Henderson , Carrie-Anne Moss Dean-Charles Chapman , Lauren Brady , Anthony J. Abraham , Thara Shöön , Danielle Xin Yao Waterman , Sienna Khiroya , Jeramiah Evans , Dan Milne , Thomas Coombes , Archie Singh Swali , Nick Court , Ed Kear , Jumayn Hunter , Scroobius Pip , Abigail Thorn , Margarita Levieva , Amy Tsang , Saskia Allen , Deborah Rosan , Tabitha Alege , Paul Bullion , Indra Ové , Derek Arnold , Lewis Young Seasons 1 Writers Leslye Headland , Charmaine De Grate , Kor Adana Showrunner Leslye Headland Expand

