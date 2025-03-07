Just a few weeks after cameras began rolling in South Africa on the much-anticipated adaptation of the best-selling young adult fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone, the Paramount Pictures production has announced a few more additions to its massively star-studded cast. Deadline reports that Zackary Momoh, who previously starred in Mike Flanagan's high-profile adaptation of Stephen King's Doctor Sleep as Abra Stone's father, has been tapped to join the film alongside Saniyya Sidney (King Richard), Richard Mofe-Damijo (Namaste Wahala), Ayra Starr (Christmas in Lagos), Pamilerin Ayodeji (Mikolo), Shamz Garuba (Crime and Justice Lagos), Kola Bodund (Shadow), and Temi Fagbenle. First announced in 2022 after Paramount won a fierce bidding war, the film is being directed by The Woman King helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood and is due out in early 2027.

Momoh and the rest fill out a group led by Thuso Mbedu fresh off of Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, The Accolyte's Amandla Stenberg, and Wicked powerhouse Cynthia Erivo, alongside Damson Idris, Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Diaana Babnicova, and Bukky Bakray. He's also coming off a notable role himself, most recently appearing last year as one of the main cast members of Giancarlo Esposito's Driver adaptation Parish on AMC. Together, the talented cast will be taking on the first installment of a trilogy that spent a combined 175 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list. Children of Blood and Bone, in particular, has been named a finalist for the Kirkus Prize, as well as a New York Times Notable Children’s Book, earning widespread acclaim for its coming-of-age approach to racism and oppression.

Children of Blood and Bone is co-written by Prince-Bythewood and the book's author, Tomi Adeyemi, and will unfold in an African fantasy kingdom where magic has been violently ripped away from the people. A young woman named Zélie Adebola (Mbedu) sets out on a journey to reclaim what they lost from the ruthless king, who also killed her mother and left her people powerless. Joined by her brother, she plans to overthrow the monarchy with help from the king's children in an arduous battle. Through it all, she learns to control her powers and confronts the romantic feelings that begin to well inside her.

'Children of Blood and Bone' Is Set Up for a Trilogy in Theaters