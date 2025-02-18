Filming has officially begun for Children of Blood and Bone, an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's young adult fantasy book of the same name. Arguably one of the most anticipated fantasy projects in recent memory, the movie is adapted from the first book in a trilogy collectively known as Legacy of Orïsha. Children of Blood and Bone, the first book in the series, took the book community by storm when it was released in 2018, spending several weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. Four years later, Paramount beat out competitors in a fierce bidding battle for its rights, announcing its feature adaptation. A release date two years from now is already in place, but with production now beginning relatively early, it gives reason to believe that the film could hit the screens sooner than expected.

The production update comes from the author Adeyemi, who took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, posting a photo of the director's chair with the movie's title boldly written on the back. "and…action," she captioned the post alongside a clapperboard emoji with the hashtag, #childrenofbloodandbone. That director's seat will be occupied by BAFTA nominee Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose recent works include The Woman King and The Old Guard. Prince-Bythewood will be directing from a screenplay she co-wrote alongside Adeyemi.

Set in Africa and inspired by West African folklore, Children of Blood and Bone is centered around Zélie Adebola, a young woman on a mission to restore magic to the Kingdom of Orïsha after a ruthless king wipes it out, killing her mother in the process and leaving her people powerless and vulnerable. In her quest for vengeance, she seeks to overthrow the monarchy responsible, and standing in her way is a prince intent on destroying magic for good. The compelling young adult story also sees Zélie struggle to control her powers as well as confront unexpected romantic feelings.

'Children of Blood and Bone' Features a Stacked Ensemble Cast