Another best-selling young adult novel is coming to the big screen. Announced by Deadline, Paramount Pictures has acquired the film rights for Children of Blood and Bone, the best-selling young adult novel trilogy written by Tomi Adeyemi, who will pen the adaptions script and serve as executive producer. Producing the film will be Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Karen Rosenfelt.

Children of Blood and Bone, the first book in the Legacy of Orisha trilogy, was published in March of 2018 and sold over half a million copies by the end of that year. The book pulls inspiration from West African mythology and takes place in the fictional country of Orïsha, following Zélie Adebola as she attempts to restore magic in the kingdom after years of being suppressed alongside her fellow magic practitioners, refereed to as the maji. Critics praised the novel’s examination of issues such as classism, enslavement, and oppression.

Co-President of Paramount Pictures Motion Group Daria Cercek praised Adeyemi’s novel, stating:

“Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone has not only become a phenomenon in the YA world, it has transformed every expectation of what world-building fantasy can be. It’s with enormous pride that our studio — along with Tomi and our partners Wyck, Marty and Karen — set out to bring this franchise to life on the big screen. With its thought-provoking and timely themes, we know that this story will resonate with a global audience.”

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Paramount+’s 'Big Nate' Gets an Official Trailer and Reveals a Very Special Guest StarAccording to sources, Paramount was not the only studio making a bid for the novel’s film rights. Studios such as Universal, Netflix and Amazon were each pursuing deals with the author. Insiders stated Paramount won due to its deal including a seven-figure screenwriting guarantee, vast creative control and guaranteed theatrical release. “Paramount’s passion and enthusiasm to bring this story to life has been incredible,” Adeyemi stated. “We are all so excited for this new chapter and are already hard at work.”

Children of Blood and Bone debuted at the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list and has received a Hugo Award and an Andre Norton Award. Its sequel Children of Virtue and Vengeance was published in 2019 and also debuted in the number one spot. The third and final book in the trilogy has yet to announce its premiere date, but inside sources claim the book will be published sometime in 2023. The series is published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers.

The Best YA Adaptations of 2021, Ranked From the latest 'After' installment to 'Shadow and Bone', we rank the good, bad, and ugly of the YA world.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email