The Big Picture Syfy's Dune miniseries comprised Frank Herbert's Duner and Frank Herbert's Children of Dune.

James McAvoy brings a warm charisma and subtle humor to the role as he delivers an enthralling perfromance.

While the series has some dated visuals, the series' highlight of Leto's tragic journey remains a treat for Dune fans.

In between David Lynch’s 1984 Dune film and Denis Villeneuve’s recent, acclaimed two-part adaptation, Frank Herbert’s famed novel was brought to life again on television. The aptly titled Frank Herbert’s Dune was a miniseries released in 2000 on the Syfy channel, starring Alec Newman as Paul Atreides. The lengthier episodic run time allowed the series to present a more faithful adaptation than Lynch’s film, which suffered from having to condense the novel’s complex story into a roughly two-hour narrative. This resulted in it receiving a more favorable reception from critics, with the series winning and being nominated for multiple Emmys and other awards.

This success led to a sequel, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, which adapted the second and third novels in the series, taking its title from the latter. Newman remains the lead in the portion of the series adapting the second novel, Dune Messiah, but, like in the written version, the Children portion naturally shifts its main focus to Paul’s twin offspring, Leto II and Ghanima. Future X-Men and Split star James McAvoy took on the complex role of Leto II and his success at bringing the fan favorite character to life ensures that the second miniseries remains a treat for both fans of the Dune universe and the actor, despite some of the other aspects of its production now coming across as dated.

Who Is Leto II Atreides in 'Children of Dune'?

Despite the numeric aspect of his name, Leto II is actually the third important character with the first name “Leto” in the Dune series. The first was Paul’s father, a Duke in the galactic Imperium, who died during the Corrino/Harkonnen ambush of House Atreides on the planet Arrakis in the first novel. Also featured in the first novel was Paul and his Fremen lover, Chani’s firstborn son, who they named Leto after the former’s father. This Leto was also killed in the final days of the war between the Atreides and Fremen and the Corrinos and Harkonnens, before Paul took control of the Imperium and named himself Emperor. Frank Herbert’s Dune is so far the only adaptation of the first novel to include the second Leto, whose role and importance to the overall series is dwarfed by that of his brother of the same name.

Chani becomes pregnant with Leto II and Ghanima during Dune Messiah. Their conception was only made possible by Chani consuming a diet heavy in spice, the supernaturally powerful mineral native only to Arrakis, following a period in which she was seemingly infertile (which was the result of her being secretly fed contraceptives by Paul’s legal wife, Irulan, as part of a conspiracy against Paul). As a result of being exposed to so much spice in utero, the twins, like Paul’s sister, Alia, become “pre-born,” developing levels of knowledge beyond those of regular adults, all the memories of their ancestors of the same sex, and prescient abilities to glimpse future timelines all while still in the womb.

Leto II Follows 'Dune's "Golden Path"

Consequently, for their entire lives, the twins are at least partially aware of “The Golden Path,” a future timeline in which, after millennia of hardships, humanity improves itself and survives later threats. Paul was also able to see this through his own prescience and worked toward it for a time, but at the end of Dune Messiah he could no longer bear to make the morally questionable choices The Golden Path required, leading to his decision to go into seclusion. In Children of Dune, after reaching young adulthood, the twins commit to making the Path a reality. While Alia (Daniela Amavia), who is acting regent, succumbs to the demonic influences of the ancestral personalities within her, plunging the Imperium into chaos, Leto and Ghanima (Jessica Brooks) flee the capital city of Arrakeen. Although they survive an assassination attempt set into motion by House Corrino, Ghanima must alter her own memories, suppressing the truth that Leto survived so he can continue their mission.

Leto travels deep into the desert of Arrakis, where he begins to transform himself by attaching sandtrout, the infant form of Arrakis’ indigenous sandworms, to his body, giving him additional supernatural abilities. After encountering the Preacher, an anti-Atreides radical revealed to be Paul himself, Leto returns to the capital to confront and dethrone Alia before taking power himself. Although he describes being partially motivated by the desire to atone for the damage his family’s rule has caused to the universe, the fourth novel, God Emperor of Dune, shows that he himself becomes an even worse tyrant, although he intentionally does this so that, in accordance with The Golden Path, humanity stops its cyclical habit of following singular, deified political leaders. Although the Children miniseries does not depict this, nor Leto’s final form as a complete human/worm hybrid, it does allude to his morally ambiguous future, with Ghanima noting that they always knew one of them would have to take on the heartbreaking task.

Given the more than 20 years that have passed since their release, it’s natural that the Dune miniseries are both somewhat dated, at least in terms of many of their visual elements. The special effects used to bring things like the sandworms to life now appear particularly unconvincing, especially for viewers who have also seen the immense, higher-budgeted versions of similar sequences featured in Villeneuve’s films. But many of the cast and crew involved were clearly passionate about bringing Herbert’s world to life and this becomes particularly apparent from the acting, with McAvoy’s being an especially enthralling performance.

James McAvoy Makes Leto II Complex and Human

Image via Syfy

Leto II is a character mostly known for the dark, surreal, and tragic themes and storylines he’s related to, particularly in light of his role in God Emperor, and while McAvoy certainly captures how the weight of both the mission he’s taken on and the general difficulties of being pre-born affect the character, he also does a great job of ensuring that Leto retains some consistent, warm qualities. It’s clear the character loves his family — especially Ghanima — deeply, and this ensures that the viewer remains invested in him even as his story becomes more esoteric and his actions more divisive. McAvoy also brings a welcome dose of subtle humor to the role. In his early scenes in particular, it’s often clear that Leto knows he is the smartest, or at least most heavily informed, person in any given room, and being 10 steps ahead of everyone except Ghanima gives him a somewhat brash, mischievous quality that, while hinting at his authoritarian future, is also quite charming in small doses.

Fans of McAvoy’s more recent work will not be surprised to see that he also handles the more dramatic material exceptionally well. He imbues Leto with a fierce charisma in the final confrontation with Alia, making his victory cathartic even for book readers who know of its controversial consequences. And in later scenes with Ghanima and especially a discussion with Paul about the choice to follow The Golden Path, he is quite vulnerable, showing the tragedy of the character as he knowingly moves into his brutal future for the good of others.

Again, the Dune miniseries may be difficult to watch for viewers who can’t put the greater visual splendor of Villeneuve’s films out of their minds. But the franchise’s most passionate fans will still likely find much to appreciate about the earlier adaptations, particularly Leto’s story. Even if Villeneuve or any other creators ever do wind up adapting Children of Dune again, that hypothetical version of the story won’t be completed for a long time. In the meantime, fans can rejoice knowing that there is a strong onscreen version of Leto II waiting to be rediscovered.

Frank Herbert's Children of Dune is available for purchase on Amazon in the U.S.

