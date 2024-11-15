Charlie Hunnam has certainly had an interesting route to stardom; although he would become widely recognized when he took on the role of Jax Teller in the critically acclaimed drama series Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam had been met with some disappointments early on in his career, despite his praised work in the Charles Dickens adaptation Nicholas Nickleby and his supporting role in the Civil War epic Cold Mountain. Hunnam had expressed a desire to work with filmmakers he respected and was very savvy in choosing roles that aligned with his career goals. Despite having a conversation with Zack Snyder that went “scene-by-scene, shot-by-shot, what 300 was going to be,” Hunnam chose to take on a supporting role in Alfonso Cuarón’s science fiction thriller Children of Men.

Who Does Charlie Hunnam Play in 'Children of Men'?

Children of Men is set within the dystopian future of 2027, where nearly two decades of human infertility has led to a social and infrastructural breakdown. Although he has now chosen to become a bureaucrat, the former activist Theo (Clive Owen) is contacted by his estranged wife Julian (Julianne Moore), who claims that she needs his help in transporting the young refugee Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey). After it becomes clear that Kee is actually pregnant and expecting a child, Theo finds himself tasked with bringing her to safety. Hunnam co-stars as Patric, a member of the “Fishes” militia group that Julian had once been involved with. Although the Fishes had initially been trying to assist Theo and Julian, its new leader Luke (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is determined to kill Theo so that Kee’s child can be used as a political tool.

Despite the brevity of his role, Hunnam gives a very memorable performance in Children of Men that exemplified his physicality, a strength of his that would certainly come into play when he went on to star in Sons of Anarchy. Although Patric is technically one of the villains in Children of Men, his perspective is understandable given the extreme circumstances of the film. It’s genuinely believed that Kee holds the future of humanity, and the members of the Fishes want to ensure that they have a role in shaping what the next stage of global development looks like. Hunnam had stated that he appeared in the film out of reverence for Cuarón, who had impressed him with his coming-of-age drama Y tu mamá también. Cuarón once again proved himself to be a very imaginative filmmaker with Children of Men, as the infamous “one shot” car chase sequence is often ranked as one of the best action scenes of the 21st century.

Hunnam Was Right To Choose 'Children of Men'

While it ended up slightly underperforming at the box office, Children of Men was the right film for Hunnam to choose, as it has since been heralded as a modern classic, and as one of the greatest science fiction films of all time. Despite the downbeat nature of the story, Children of Men does end up having an optimistic message that continues to resonate with viewers, particularly given the actual world events that have transpired since the film was released in 2006. It would have been very easy for Hunnam to be typecast as a generic leading man, but Children of Men indicated he was interested in choosing ambitious projects from prestigious filmmakers. He would go on to work with many other great directors, including James Gray on the historical adventure epic The Lost City of Z, and Guillermo del Toro on the gothic romance Crimson Peak.

300 would not have necessarily benefited Hunnam in the long run. Although 300’s use of slow motion and graphic violence certainly inspired many copycat films in the years that followed, it has since been criticized for its xenophobic stereotypes, fascist themes, and perpetration of toxic masculinity. That being said, choosing to decline the 300 role did not mean that Hunnam would never have the opportunity to work with Snyder again, as he would go to co-star as Kai in both chapters of the Netflix Rebel Moon film franchise.

Children of Men is streaming on Prime Video in the United States.

