Charlie Hunnam has certainly had an interesting route to stardom; although he would become widely recognized when he took on the role of Jax Teller in the critically acclaimed drama series Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam had been met with some disappointments early on in his career, despite his praised work in the Charles Dickens adaptation Nicholas Nickleby and his supporting role in the Civil War epic Cold Mountain. Hunnam had expressed a desire to work with filmmakers he respected and was very savvy in choosing roles that aligned with his career goals. Despite having a conversation with Zack Snyder that went “scene-by-scene, shot-by-shot, what 300 was going to be,” Hunnam chose to take on a supporting role in Alfonso Cuarón’s science fiction thriller Children of Men.

Who Does Charlie Hunnam Play in 'Children of Men'?