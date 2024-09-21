If you watch Marcel Carné's Children of Paradise today, you will be overwhelmed by the sheer scale of it. Touted as the French equivalent to Gone with the Wind, it employs dozens of characters and thousands of extras to tell an expansive story of love and intrigue in the world of 1830s Parisian theater. Its scope is all the more impressive when you understand the history of its making, which is just as dramatic as the film itself. Children of Paradise was filmed during the German occupation of France in World War II, which caused significant difficulties that could have caused it to crumble. Yet Carné and his collaborators worked around those limitations, embracing a stylistic approach that celebrated theatricality and artificiality over realism.

What Is 'Children of Paradise' About?

In part one, Boulevard of Crime, the mime Baptiste Deburau (Jean-Louis Barrault) falls in love with the beautiful Garance (Arletty) after defending her against accusations of stealing a man's pocket watch during a street performance. The crime was actually committed by her companion, Lacenaire (Pierre Renoir), a street urchin who secretly loves her. Baptiste helps Garance get a job in his pantomime group and a place to stay in the house he lives in, but he rejects her romantic advances for fear of defiling her. He's devastated to learn that Garance has started an affair with Frédérick Lemaître (Pierre Brasseur), a dashing actor who has joined Baptiste's theatrical troupe and lives in the same rooming house. Baptiste falls into the arms of Nathalie (Maria Casares), a fellow mime whose father runs the theater they perform in. Garance, meanwhile, is romanced by the aristocratic Count Edouard de Montray (Louis Salou), who asks for her hand after watching a performance. She initially refuses, but accepts his offer of marriage when she's accused of being an accessory to an attempted murder carried out by Lacenaire.

In part two, The Man in White, several years have passed and Frédérick has realized his dreams of performing with words, even if it's in a subpar play. One night, he catches a performance of Baptiste's mime show, and finds Garance sitting in a private box. Although she is married to Edouard, she confesses that she's in love with Baptiste, and watches him perform every night. Frédérick relays this to Baptiste, who is married to Nathalie and has had a child with her. He goes to find Garance, but Nathalie has already sent their son to tell her to back off. Edouard becomes convinced that Garance is in love with Frédérick, and plans to challenge him to a duel. He confronts Frédérick during intermission at a performance of Othello (with Frédérick donning blackface to play Shakespeare's jealous Moor), but Lacenaire pulls back the curtain to reveal Baptiste and Garance kissing on the balcony. The next day, Lacenaire assassinates Edouard, and Nathalie confronts Baptiste and Garance in the rooming house. Garance flees, and Baptiste chases after her, losing her in the joyous crowd celebrating Carnival.

'Children of Paradise's Production Limitations Played Into the Movie's Strengths

Any film as ambitious as Children of Paradise was bound to have a difficult shoot, but things were made especially complicated by the ongoing conflict of World War II. Filming took place in Paris and Nice, both of which were under German occupation and subjected to bombings that destroyed sets and caused delays. Forced to hire Nazi sympathizers, Carné stacked the extras with secret resistance fighters (many of whom stole food that was being used as set decoration because they were unable to eat otherwise). His set designer, Alexandre Trauner, already tasked with a massive assignment, had to do all of his work in secret because he was Jewish. The same went for composer, Joseph Kosmo, who was also Jewish and forbidden from working on a French production. Due to runtime restrictions of the time, Carné was forced to release the film in two parts, hence the break midway through (it was later shown in its intended 190-minute iteration).

In many ways, the production limitations are obvious, as Carné and his collaborators didn't have the resources to recreate 1830s Paris in accurate detail. Yet those limitations play into the film's greatest strength: the celebration of theatricality. Both parts of Children of Paradise open and close with shots of a curtain opening on a stage proscenium, as if the audience has come to watch a play instead of a movie. Much of the film takes place in the Funambules theater, where the characters perform their pantomime. Carné stages these performances in a way that showcases the magic of stagecraft, which uses obviously artificial set dressings and special effects to create the illusion of reality, rather than a reflection of it.

This carries over into the scenes that take place outside the theater. Lacking the ability to create a realistic portrait of the period, Carné and Trauner opt instead for a fantastical one, with many exterior scenes obviously being shot on sound stages. The opening on the Boulevard of Crime is a marvel of movie magic, with hordes of criminals, performers, and vendors seeming to stretch as far as the eye can see. But as Roger Ebert pointed out in his review, Trauner uses visual trickery to create the illusion of a city street brimming with life, utilizing increasingly smaller buildings and little people in the background of the shots. In this way, Carné is using the same techniques of theatricality as the Funambules utilize in their stage shows.

'Children of Paradise' Represents the Apex of French Poetic Realism

Throughout the 1930s and '40s, French cinema was defined by a filmmaking style known as Poetic Realism, which sought to portray everyday life with lyricism and romanticism. Directors like Carné, Jean Renoir (Grand Illusion, The Rules of the Game), and Jean Vigo (L'Atalante) were some of the leading figures of this movement, crafting intimate studies of humanity characterized by soft lighting, gliding cameras, and lilting scores. Children of Paradise is the crowning achievement of French Poetic Realism, telling an epic story about the intricacies of the human heart with all of the visual and dramatic flourishes that were characteristic of the style.

It wasn't long after Children of Paradise premiered that its type of filmmaking would be considered passé in its home country. Directors like François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, who would often criticize Carné's old-fashioned, sentimental movies when writing at Cahiers du Cinema, would soon find themselves at the forefront of the French New Wave with The 400 Blows and Breathless, respectively. (Truffaut would reportedly go on to say, "I've made twenty-three movies, and I'd give them all up to have done Children of Paradise," so perhaps his feelings about Carné's work were short-lived.) Poetic realism was out, shot-on-location realism was in. And yet Children of Paradise lives on, a blending of spectacle and intimacy the likes of which has rarely been seen since... and, given the circumstances under which it was made, is lucky to have been seen at all.

