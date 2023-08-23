The Big Picture Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice is a campy joy to watch, filled with so-bad-it's-good moments and ridiculous dialogue.

“What is all this shit about the corn?!” A quote to end all quotes if ever there was one. It perfectly sums up what makes Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice such a campy joy to watch. Chockful of moments guaranteed to delight fans of so-bad-its-good movies, The Final Sacrifice trades in the more straightforward tone and narrative of the 1984 original for giddy schlock. It's borderline criminal that the movie doesn't have a greater cult following as it has all the hallmarks of a classic. Characters consistently saying ridiculous things in the most unnatural ways possible? Check. Characters dying by the most absurd and hilarious methods possible? Check. A kooky score mostly composed of what sounds like flutes fit for a soap opera? Check. Evil children, bad sex scenes, and a man getting impaled by a stock of corn? Check, check, and check. Whatever way you slice it, Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice defies all logic and every rule of good storytelling, failing its way to the top to utterly delightful effect.

What Is 'Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice' About?

Following the events of the original, the residents of a small Nebraska town have been ravaged and are coping with the horrors that took place one town over. John Garrett (Terence Knox), a disgraced journalist, and his estranged son Danny (Paul Scherrer) travel into town to capture the story. Their relationship is utterly bitter from the start as John hasn't had much of a role in Danny's life, and Danny understandably resents and lacks respect for his father as a result. The town is sparse with both John and Danny finding little to do, spending much of the runtime of the movie apart. John interestingly spends little of the film doing any actual journalism. Meanwhile, Micah (Ryan Bollman), a local, gathers many of his fellow children into the cult that worships "He Who Walks Behind the Rows." Both John and Danny conveniently find love interests because it wouldn't be a '90s horror flick without at least the possibility of sex!

One scene which stands out as particularly awkward sees Lacey (Christie Clark), Danny's object of desire, seemingly bathing in a bikini top and denim shorts under a conveniently and strategically-located waterfall that happens to be in perfect view as Danny walks by. She is in a classically-seductive pose, tilting her head back while she slowly strokes her fingers through her hair as if she was just waiting for him to pass by. Naturally, Danny stops and stares like a total creep, though she doesn't see it that way. She is flattered, and thus their courtship begins.

'The Final Sacrifice' Is So Bad It's Good

While scenes like the one where Lacey's bathing(?) under a waterfall are undeniably hilarious, the real selling point of Children of the Corn II lies in its kills. Oh, what glorious kills! One highlight includes Micah repeatedly stabbing a voodoo doll resulting in a man in the front pew of a church bleeding profusely from every orifice with not a single person (including the preacher) noticing until he collapses at the foot of the altar. Another sees a woman getting crushed under her own house Wicked Witch of the East-style. In one scene, a woman's wheelchair gets hijacked by the children as they drive her into a restaurant window using what is perhaps one of the worst dummies ever committed to screen.

The movie also seems to have little interest in its own mythology as rules are just added and subtracted haphazardly to conveniently fit the narrative. The movie's plot wraps up in a neat little package that isn't earned in the slightest. The characters never truly feel like they're ever in any real danger and their personalities and feelings seem to change inexplicably. This film could be used as a course for how not to write realistic characters with palpable motivations. However, one aspect of the film that deserves genuine praise is that (at least seemingly) every actor seems to know exactly what kind of movie they're in. Every performance is appropriately hammy, though not in a way that is constantly winking at the camera. They say you can't make a so-bad-it's-good movie on purpose, but it seems that at least the actors were in on the joke. The entire cast is very charismatic and memorably over-the-top, making even the least important characters a delight to watch.

'The Final Sacrifice' Deserves to Be a Cult Classic

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice could go toe-to-toe with most horror comedies when it comes to memorable moments and one-liners that will live rent-free in the viewer's mind long after the credits roll. If the movie had come out closer to the original, it's more likely that it would have caught on as a camp classic. Even though it came out in 1993 it feels very '80s in its execution and especially in its tropes: a disgruntled, jock teenager with father issues, a shallow love interest based only on the characters' innate attractiveness, and a queer-coded villain in Micah.

The movie feels surprisingly conservative both in its filmmaking and in its portrayal of American archetypes despite coming out at a time when stereotypes and social norms were being at least mildly shaken up. By no means was 1993 a particularly progressive time, but the year before saw much more radical approaches to the horror genre such as in Candyman, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and even Raising Cain, all of which shirked the previous decade's tropes and trends. The movie has much more in common with what is considered the golden age of horror comedies than it does with other horror movies of the early to mid-1990s.

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice is a truly strange and unique film. A movie that is a sequel almost 10 years removed from the original and emulates many of the tongue-in-cheek horror comedies of the 1980s. It has some truly (terribly) memorable performances, absolutely absurd death scenes, and awkward dialogue that would make Tommy Wiseau cringe. The fact that it hasn't garnered a bigger cult fandom is truly baffling, a fact that needs to be rectified immediately. Keeping in mind that this movie was released theatrically will also baffle the viewer as it couldn't feel more like a made-for-TV movie. It balances the horror and comedy extremely well, never breaking character throughout its runtime. The Final Sacrifice is the best Children of the Corn film by virtue of being one of the worst.