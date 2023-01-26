The Children of the Corn are about to strike again, this time from Equilibrium director Kurt Wimmer. Initially produced in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Wimmer's adaptation of the classic Stephen King short story has found a new home with AMC's horror streamer Shudder and RLJE according to Deadline. It's now set to see a short 18-day theatrical release starting March 3 before moving to the streaming platform on March 21.

Children of the Corn has an odd history of film adaptations compared to other King properties. It was originally adapted into a poorly-received 1984 film, but that served as the genesis for a surprisingly long direct-to-video horror franchise with eight installments, many of which had little continuity with their predecessor. The most recent, John Gulager's Children of the Corn: Runaway, was distributed by Lionsgate in 2018. Another crack at King's original tale was taken back in 2009 with Syfy's adaptation, though it, too, received an icy reception from critics. Wimmer's take, which is said to have little to do with the original, has been a long time coming, originally seeing a very brief theatrical release in Florida in October 2020, and has since attempted to set up a proper theatrical run.

Wimmer's adaptation is set in the Nebraskan countryside and follows a 12-year-old who is possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield. Influenced by the being, she begins recruiting the children of her small town to rise up and murder the adults along with any who oppose her rule. The only hope for the town's survival lies with a bright high schooler who resists the planned rampage in the town. It's starkly different from King's story which instead followed an outsider couple as they uncover the vile history of the small town of Gatlin and its children as well as the cornfield-bound deity "He Who Walks Behind the Rows."

Who Is Involved in Wimmer's Children of the Corn Adaptation?

Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall) leads Wimmer's Children of the Corn alongside Kate Moyer (Station Eleven), Callan Mulvey (The Gray Man), and Bruce Spence (The Road Warrior). On the production end, Wimmer re-teams with his Point Break producer John Baldecchi alongside Morbius producer Lucas Foster and Doug Barry (FML). Acclaimed digital production house Digital Domain, which was co-founded by James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water) and has worked on a slew of major projects, executive produced the film and created all the digital effects in-house.

"We’re thrilled to work with Kurt Wimmer and bring his vision of this classic Stephen King story to new audiences," Mark Ward, the Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films, said in an official statement.

The Children of the Corn remake hits theaters on March 3 before jumping to Shudder on March 21. There's no trailer yet, but you can check out the teaser for the 1984 film below.