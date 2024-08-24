The Big Picture The 1984 movie adaptation of Stephen King's Children of the Corn is still the best because it stays true to the fun, cheesy horror movie vibe.

The more modern adaptations overcomplicate the plot and lack the B-movie charm of the original.

Appreciate the low-budget effects and focus on the adult protagonists in the classic film for a good-bad movie night.

Children of the Corn is a horror franchise with a ridiculous number of sequels. The original film, directed by Fritz Kiersch in 1984, spawned nine follow-ups; after the first two installments, each movie was released direct-to-video, which may tell you something about their quality. But in addition to this surprisingly long-running franchise, there have been two other adaptations of the original short story by Stephen King – one a TV movie from 2009, the other a theatrical release made in 2020 (though it didn’t get a wide release until 2023). All three movies have their own spin on the original story, where a couple, Vicky and Burt, discovers a small Nebraska town where almost all the adults have been killed by children who worship corn and the unseen entity inside it, He Who Walks Behind the Rows.

The more modern adaptations of this story overcomplicate the plot and characters, taking themselves too seriously. To this day, the 1984 version is still the best because it knows what kind of movie it is. It’s a campy, low-budget horror about creepy kids who worship corn and kill anyone over 18. It doesn’t get bogged down in trying to make an exact copy of the short story or commenting on environmental issues like the other two adaptations. At the same time, it cares about its two adult characters, played by Linda Hamilton and Peter Horton, giving them a realistic relationship arc that elevates the pretty absurd plot and gives the audience someone to root for.

Children of the Corn In a small rural town, a couple stumbles upon a sinister cult of children who have taken control after murdering all the adults. Led by a mysterious boy prophet, the children worship a malevolent entity that demands blood sacrifices. The couple must find a way to escape before they become the cult's next victims. Release Date March 9, 1984 Director Fritz Kiersch Cast Peter Horton , Linda Hamilton , R.G. Armstrong , John Franklin , Courtney Gains , Anne Marie McEvoy , Robby Kiger , Julie Maddalena , Jonas Marlowe , John Philbin , Dan Snook , David Cowen , Suzy Southam , D.G. Johnson , Teresa Toigo Runtime 92 minutes Writers George Goldsmith , Stephen King Expand

1984's 'Children of the Corn' Is a Pretty Fun B-Movie

Right from the beginning, it's clear that 1984's Children of the Corn is a low-budget movie. Director Fritz Kiersch explains in a making-of featurette called “Harvesting Horror” that the film was made on a “microbudget” for the time, around $1.3 million dollars. He also says that “much of [that] went to Stephen King” as part of obtaining the rights to make the film of his short story. Kiersch estimates that, in reality, they only had less than $800,000 to work with. Even without a huge cast of stars, that's a pretty thin budget, so it's no wonder the effects look so cheesy. The movie opens with the massacre of the adults in Gatlin, Nebraska, using copious amounts of corn syrup-style fake blood. From there, it moves from cheap practical effects to cheap computer-generated effects.

While the supernatural entity He Who Walks Behind the Rows isn't seen physically during the whole movie, there are moments when his force takes over other characters in the film. This is represented by what can only be described as red static superimposed over the characters. The effects are laughably bad – but it's the "laughably" part that matters because the tone of the movie is intentional. According to a 2023 interview with OU Daily, Kiersch admitted that he wanted Children of the Corn to be “a tribute to cheap movies.” An easy thing to do when you have such a small budget. And as Kiersch said in “Harvesting Horror,” the story is just “fun,” and feels like a classic B movie from the '50s or '60s, like The Day of the Triffids. He didn’t really expect the movie to be a big hit, but there's a market for cheesy, violent horror movies, and Children of the Corn fits neatly into it.

Fritz Kiersch’s ‘Children of the Corn’ Made Necessary Changes to the Story

Image via DawnField Entertainment

The script for Kiersch's Children of the Corn written by George Goldsmith generally sticks to the plot of the story, but it does make a few changes that make for a more entertaining movie. The ending is happier, with Vicky and Burt escaping the cult with two children instead of being sacrificed themselves, and Vicky and Burt are made more likable. Donald P. Borchers, the director of the TV version from 2009, was actually a producer on the original film and wasn't very happy with the final result. He says that he found King’s original story and the screenplay draft that King wrote to be better than the 1984 movie, so he wanted to make another movie that was closer to it. His adaptation is definitely the most faithful of the three and is the only one that keeps the dark ending. But in sticking so closely to the source material, Borchers takes out what made the first movie so fun.

The worst example is the characterization of Vicky and Burt, now portrayed by David Anders and Kandyse McClure, who are a borderline insufferable couple in the story and the movie. The two bicker almost non-stop from the get-go, and neither is in the right. Instead, it feels as though they’re actively picking fights with one another just for the sake of it. Kiersch’s version deviated from King’s original idea for the characters, but in doing so, he gave the audience characters to care about. Hamilton and Horton’s Vicky and Burt are having relationship troubles, too, but it’s not nearly as extreme, and it serves to give them better character arcs. Vicky wants Burt to propose, and while she’s clearly disappointed at his lack of commitment, she still loves him. Burt, meanwhile, does eventually learn to appreciate Vicky and is willing to sacrifice himself not just for her, but for two of the only innocent children from the town of Gatlin.

The 1984 'Children of the Corn' Works Because It Keeps Things Simple

Close

The biggest problem with the more recent adaptations of Children of the Corn is that they take themselves too seriously. Borchers' version stuck so closely to the darker source material that it forgot to be a fun horror movie. But even going in the totally opposite direction by only taking some inspiration from the short story, like Kurt Wimmer's 2020 adaptation, doesn't work either. Wimmer's version eschews the characters of Vicky and Burt completely, instead telling the story from the perspective of a teenager (Elena Kampouris) during the initial uprising. The idea of a prequel is interesting, but again, this version loses the enjoyable B-movie quality of the original by clumsily giving the plot a heavy environmental and political message. 1984’s Children of the Corn is just a low-stakes, fun movie “where terrible things happen,” according to Kiersch. The 2020 version overcomplicates things by making the source of the children’s anger government subsidies, abuse, and poor economic decisions. Not only is it hard to believe that young children would be interested in economics enough to kill people, but the script also doesn't take enough time to flesh out its many different ideas.

The original Children of the Corn might not be perfect, but the director had a clear vision for it that he undeniably achieved. He wanted to make a cheesy horror movie, and his version doesn't pretend to be anything else. You can laugh at the low-quality effects while still being invested in the adult protagonists, which is apparently a tricky thing to achieve if the other two versions are any indication. Their unlikable characters and overly complex plots don't fit into the cheesiness of it all, so Kiersch’s version is still the best choice – even if you are watching it only for a good-bad movie night with friends rather than a serious horror watch.

Children of the Corn (1984) is available to stream on Tubi.

Watch on Tubi