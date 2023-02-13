Kurt Wimmer’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story Children of the Corn finally released a trailer. The movie made during the height of the pandemic in 2020, saw a brief theatrical release in Florida in October of that year and has since attempted to set up a proper theatrical run. It was reported a few weeks back that it has found a new home with AMC's horror streamer Shudder and RLJE. The movie will now enjoy an 18-day theatrical release next month.

The red band trailer prepares the audience to “witness the rise of the next generation of evil.” The nightmarish clips weave a world where the children of the corn are taking over the elders led by a young girl. We also see things from the point of view of a lone teenager who’s not under the young girl’s possession. Overall, the trailer paints an inverse image of the saying that children are our future and showcases the horrors they can befall.

Set in Nebraska, Wimmer's adaptation follows a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield. Under the possession of the being, she begins recruiting the children of her small town of Gatlin to murder the adults along with any who oppose her rule. The town’s only hope for survival lies with a bright high schooler who resists the planned rampage in the town. The director has made some notable changes in the story as King’s version followed an outsider couple as they uncover the vile history of the small town and its children as well as the cornfield-bound deity "He Who Walks Behind the Rows."

Image via Shudder

RELATED: Mena Massoud to Produce First Ever Foreign Language Stephen King Adaptation

Who is Behind the Slasher Film?

Wimmer directs from his own screenplay as the supernatural slasher and casts Elena Kampouris as the young possessed girl Boleyn Williams, Kate Moyer as Eden Edwards, Callan Mulvey as Robert Williams, Bruce Spence as Pastor Penny, Stephen Hunter as Calvin Colvington, Erika Heynatz as June Willis, Anna Samson as Sheila Boyce, Sisi Stringer as Tanika, Andrew S. Gilbert as Sheriff Gebler among others.

For Children of the Corn Wimmer re-teams with his Point Break producer John Baldecchi along with Lucas Foster (Morbius) and Doug Barry (FML). The digital effects for the slasher is created by James Cameron’s acclaimed digital production house Digital Domain, which also executive produced the film and has worked on a slew of major projects.

The Children of the Corn remake hits theaters on March 3 before jumping to Shudder on March 21. You can check out the new trailer below.