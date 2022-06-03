Becoming one of the biggest names in dramatized and true-crime on-screen storytellings, FX has announced the release date for their next highly anticipated series. Children of the Underground, the twisty-turny tale of vigilante Faye Yager is set to premiere on the network August 12 with streaming to launch on Hulu the following day. And if you thought this premiere meant you’d need to wait until the following week to catch the next episode, FX knows better. All five episodes of the docuseries will drop on that Friday, meaning you can binge the series without worrying about work the next morning.

Children of the Underground will follow the unbelievable true story of child and mother advocate Yager, who made it her life’s mission to see mothers and children from allegedly abusive households taken off the grid and into safety. Charming and well-spoken, Yager was a friend to some and an enemy to others. While many praised what the victim’s rights organizer did, many, including several whom she helped, called the vigilante out on her tactics of encroaching on law enforcement’s investigations. Her interference would make her an enemy of the law agencies who claimed that Yager’s involvement would often obstruct the justice seeking process.

The facade surrounding Yager soon came crashing down when she aided the ex-wife and children of a wealthy banker who had the resources to battle the truth seeker in court. Allegations would soon bubble to the surface that claimed Yager did more harm than good and was actually the perpetrator of child abuse herself. If this wasn’t enough to hook you on the upcoming docuseries, just wait. Because much of her work was done in the early days of the Satanic panic, some of her displeased clients came forward to claim that Yager was always looking for the devil’s work in things, casting some declarations of abuse onto a much more sinister power.

RELATED: HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

The intriguing story will come to viewers from Story Syndicate, who true-crime fans will recognize as the Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus owned company behind the bone-chilling HBO series, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, as well as Britney Vs Spears and Nuclear Family. Both Cogan and Garbus will join Children of the Underground as executive producers alongside Kate Barry, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, and Ted Gesing. Cowperthwaite’s name is a big one in the documentary community as she helmed the whale of a documentary, 2013’s Blackfish. She’ll also serve the new FX series as a director alongside Gesing.

As we said at the top, FX is becoming the home to a countless amount of critically acclaimed true-crime documentaries and dramatized series, and Children of the Underground sounds like it will follow suit. Catch the many faces of Yager yourself when the entire series lands on August 12 with streaming on Hulu the next day.