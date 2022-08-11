To what lengths are you willing to stand for what is right and true? FX has released the official trailer for Children of the Underground, its gripping docuseries on charismatic vigilante, Faye Yager, a woman who took extreme measures to stand up for those who did not have the means and ability to do so for themselves.

The almost two-minute trailer opens with a chilling statement from a woman saying, “I caught my ex-husband in the act of molesting my daughter.” Yager would cut in to say “The judge didn’t believe it.” Its stories like these and other harrowing experiences would push Yager to take on extreme measures to protect the most vulnerable where the long arm of the law could not reach. The trailer shows imagery of many who needed help, hundreds who were being failed by a justice system that simply would not believe them. A lady with too much emotion on show is seen as hysterical, and husbands who are guilty of gruesome abuse do not "seem" like people who could commit such acts. Yager’s work to save women and children would see her brought into confrontation with the law and make her one of the nation’s most wanted. With contacts spread the world over, Yager would disappear people who needed to go gray, but it came at a cost.

Without much care for her safety, with the FBI, local law enforcement and even bounty hunters on her tail, Yager kept at it though it would cost her. She would be brought to trial for her actions, the long arm of the law stretching to grab her where it had failed to hold those truly responsible to task.

Image via FX

Children of the Underground tells the pulse-pounding true story of Yager, who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not. Stepping out into the spotlight of daytime TV talk shows to raise awareness for the cause, Yager placed herself in the crosshairs of law enforcement before standing for a highly publicized trial that would test her mettle. Her journey truly came to a turning point when by her hand she helped the family of a powerful man escape his grasp, this would bring about a true question of who she was at her core. A saint or demon? This docuseries helps to open up that truth which is not so straightforward.

The series is a five-part documentary series that will premiere on August 12 on FX while streaming on Hulu. Children of the Underground is produced by Story Syndicate, the production house founded by Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus. Directing are Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish) and Ted Gesing. Cogan, Garbus, Jon Bardin, and Kate Barry executive produce.

Check out the trailer below: