Director Bob Clark, best known by today's horror fans as the creator of 1974's proto-slasher Black Christmas, first turned his hand to the genre two years earlier with the micro-budgeted, Florida-lensed shocker Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things (out today in an extras-packed 50th anniversary 4K UHD from VCI Entertainment). Four years prior, Pittsburgh-based filmmaker George Romero had introduced to the world the notion of cannibalistic ghouls with his pioneering, equally low-budget 1968 horror classic Night of the Living Dead, ushering in the era of a new, iconic cinema monster. It would take until 1972, however, for that pop-cultural bombshell to truly begin to reverberate, when Clark, with a small band of willing accomplices, helmed the first subsequent film production to capitalize upon Romero's vision of the flesh-eating undead. Co-writing the screenplay with his picture's lead actor/makeup effects artist Alan Ormsby, director Clark wasn't content to simply shoot a stale retread of Romero's film. Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things would take this newly aggressive model of zombie in a decidedly different direction, inspired by both the past and present, and in the process create a lasting impact of its own.

Where 'Night of the Living Dead' and 'Children Shouldn't Play With Dead Things' Differ

In Night of the Living Dead, the only cause offered for the sudden plague of ghouls is some vague discussion from government officials concerning a mysteriously irradiated "Venus space probe," recently destroyed as it returned to Earth. This brief, science-based explanation--notably absent from Romero's later zombie flicks, which treat the living dead as an apocalyptic fact of life--fits in comfortably with the 1960s zeitgeist of the Atomic Age and the Cold War-era space race. It frames the rising of the dead as a random accident, and the film's characters face this new reality just as people deal with any natural disaster. The bizarre developments are realistically covered by the media within the narrative as an ongoing national tragedy. The film's audience may overlay its own subtextual interpretation of the situation, with Romero's characters representing a dysfunctional American society perhaps overdue for such a cosmic takedown, but the film's human survivors didn't directly bring about the means of their own destruction. The era-specific radiation-triggered menace somehow works with Romero's monochrome newsreel documentary style, and lends itself to the sociopolitical undercurrent running through the film.

When Clark and Ormsby decided a few years later to adapt Romero's basic premise of flesh-eating zombies besieging a small group of bickering survivors, while appropriating that ready-made setup reasonably intact, they wisely chose a different thematic and stylistic approach. Their take on the material was rooted in pure horror, and charged with their own sense of dark humor. Devoid of Romero's sci-fi leanings, it was more reminiscent in plot and aesthetic of another twentieth century pop-culture behemoth, the EC comics of the 1950s. Publisher William Gaines' company EC (originally "Educational Comics," later "Entertaining Comics") produced several lurid horror comics in the first half of the '50s, with now-legendary titles like Tales from the Crypt, The Vault of Horror and The Haunt of Fear. Within these 10-cent publications, America's innocent youth could gaze upon tales of terror far more graphic than anything on movie screens of the day. While nightmare-inducing, however, these periodicals regularly featured a moral twist at each story's conclusion, in which evil-doers, or even the merely obnoxious, faced poetically gruesome ends. A recurring scenario in EC's horror yarns also happened to be dead things rising from their graves, often in a condition far more decomposed and skeletal than Night of the Living Dead's pallid but robust zombie extras. While the ghastly-yet-scrupulous narrative tendencies of the decades-old EC Comics appear to have had a clear influence on the screenplay and visual design of their film, Clark and Ormsby still weren't done throwing fresh sources of horror into the mix.

Clark and Ormsby Dabble in Witchcraft

Throughout the 1960s, the interest of the counterculture youth in any alternative to the social conventions of their parents' generation had resulted in an exploration of esoteric religions, mysticism, and non-Western philosophies. By the close of the decade this movement had reached its inevitable extreme, a sudden cultural fascination with the darker side of spirituality: black magic, Satanism, and witchcraft. Besides a small handful of earlier films which had touched upon the occult, this rich vein of raw horror material had yet to be fully mined in a modern context. Amid stirrings of public fear stoked by 1969's ritualistic Manson Family murders, the idea of a clandestine hippie cult practicing sacrificial Satanic rites was ripe for the picking by these young independent filmmakers. As they plotted the direction of their script and film, Clark and Ormsby were game to include anything unsettling, from the present or past, that might help their meager production stand out.

When Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things finally unspooled in theaters and drive-ins in 1972, while it featured a version of Romero's newly-minted nightmare of cannibalistic zombies, it was unlike anything that had been seen on cinema screens before. A small company of stage performers, sporting all the fashion indiscretions of the era, and led by their unbearably obnoxious, verbally abusive director Alan (co-writer/makeup effects designer Alan Ormsby), arrive by boat at a secluded cemetery island. There they merrily conduct, from the pages of an ancient grimoire, a midnight Satanic ritual, with the intention of calling forth the dead, and in the process they desecrate several graves. Alan goes on to further demean and defile an exhumed corpse, which is brought back to a nearby dilapidated cabin. By the climax of the film, as the clueless ensemble realizes too late that their glib attempt at necromancy has actually succeeded, there appears one of the earliest extended sequences in cinema of a graveyard full of rotting corpses which, in grand EC comics style, slowly claw their way to the surface. A siege upon the cabin is a page right out of the Romero playbook, but these ghouls aren't just mindless, randomly hungry shamblers; this mob of supernatural, Satanic zombies wants bloodthirsty revenge on these specific individuals. This lends an unnerving sense of doom to the final sequence, a grim inevitability of hallowed, or unhallowed, justice being served from beyond the grave.

Clark's singular spin on Romero's idea, with its more putrefied flesh-eaters driven by supernatural evil, on a relentless hunt for the living who, wittingly or not, disturbed their eternal rest, has influenced its own cinema subgenre of the living dead. A number of later Italian productions in particular seem to have been inspired to take up Clark's approach. Lucio Fulci's 1979 classic, Zombi 2, while ostensibly a sequel to Romero's own Dawn of the Dead (1978), features zombies which are more decayed, brought to life by explicitly supernatural means and bent on revenge. Fulci's City of the Living Dead (1980) features walking, rotting corpses animated by evil, Satanic forces, as does Andrea Bianchi's 1981 exercise in boundary-pushing poor taste, Burial Ground, with yet another unrelenting throng of vengeful undead. Sam Raimi's 1981 classic The Evil Dead, along with its sequels, contain elements which are not dissimilar in style to aspects of Children Shouldn't Play With Dead Things. Clark's film even resonates beyond horror cinema into animated television comedy, with a 1992 Halloween episode of The Simpsons featuring a zombie plague incited via an ancient book of black magic spells. While Romero's 1968 film is rightly credited with gifting cinema the archetype of the flesh-eating undead, the film's direct influence is felt in the many subsequent zombie films incorporating scientific causation: uncontained radiation, a rampant virus, a chemical spill. Though routinely including horrific and gory scenes, these films, at their core, can be more accurately classified as sci-fi/horror. Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things was the progenitor of its own line of cinematic descendants, a subgenre of pure horror films, filled with evil, decomposing undead spurred by sinister, supernatural forces and fixated on devouring the living. At the time of Clark's 2007 death in a tragic car accident, he was working on revisiting his earliest horror roots with a Children Shouldn't... remake/sequel, so he clearly felt there was life left stirring in the premise. Clark's groovy, grisly little zombie flick certainly isn't as widely known or celebrated as Romero's iconic classic, but nearly all horror fans know at least some of its cinematic children.