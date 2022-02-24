With the announcement that Shawn Mendes would be providing the voice for the titular lead of the children’s book adaptation Lyle, Lyle Crocodile came the first-ever image of how this character would look on the big screen. The original iteration of Lyle was designed by author/illustrator Bernard Waber, who realized the creature through charmingly scraggly lines, a wobbly smile, and elegant simplicity, right down to black dots for eyes. Lyle didn’t just look cute, he looked like something the target audience could draw. It was the perfect visual approach for this book.

The new CG version of Lyle, meanwhile, immediately looked familiar to anyone whose seen modern live-action adaptations of children’s books. Lyle was now a CG crocodile that adhered greatly to realism. Rows of teeth protrude from his mouth while a peculiar level of detail was applied to make the critter seem as ripped from reality as possible. Worst of all, he didn’t look distinctive anymore. This could’ve been a CG crocodile from any movie in any genre. It’s a disappointing approach that reflects how tragically often adaptations of kid’s books feel the need to make cartoony characters real.

The idea behind this isn’t rocket science. These adaptations are typically live-action films with flesh-and-blood people acting off CG co-stars, like in the Peter Rabbit movies or Clifford the Big Red Dog. The idea is to make them look like they belong to the same universe as human co-stars Rose Byrne or John Cleese. It’s not at all a concept exclusive to children’s book adaptations made after 2010. The 2007 Alvin and the Chipmunks film, for instance, made the titular leads look more like real chipmunks than ever before. This came complete with shrinking them down to the actual size of these animals rather than making them the size of human children as in past media incarnations.

In any context, though, going this route is disappointing, and it’s especially frustrating in cinematic adaptations of children’s books. For one thing, opting to render these characters with as much realism as possible feels like it’s running counter to the whimsy that makes youngsters like these stories in the first place. These books are often about impossible critters being more loyal or helpful than any real person could ever be. Why sabotage that by designing these characters so that they adhere more to the reality that they’re supposed to be a deviation from?

It doesn’t help that this realism never manifests in particularly interesting ways. Clifford the Big Red Dog, for example, just looks like a normal pooch covered in red fur. Rendering his fur realistically or trying to make him adhere more to how real dogs look hasn’t allowed the imaginations of talented animators to run wild. Instead, it’s simply resulted in another creature emulating the real world that could’ve come off an assembly line. All the distinctive identity from vintage children’s book illustrations, which often makes characters like Peter Rabbit iconic in the first place has been replaced with hollow simulations of reality.

Worst of all, having these characters strain for realism doesn’t make them look like they belong in the world they inhabit. Returning to Clifford once more, an early scene of puppy Clifford hobbling down some steps at a live-action harbor never once convinces the viewer that they’re watching a real dog. On the contrary, Clifford looks distractingly detached from his environment for somebody appearing in a theatrically released movie. This issue often plagues children’s book adaptations just going for the realistic character design route, it’s all in the service of characters who still never look like they belong in live-action environments.

It's also frustrating because the problem here is not in deviating from the text or not being true to the source material. Many great children’s book adaptations, such as Where the Wild Things Are, take liberties with the works they derive from. Deviations in the narrative or characters to better fit into the confines of a traditional mainstream movie aren’t just understandable, they’re necessary. Doing something different here isn’t the problem. The issue with these overly realistic CG monstrosities is how unoriginal they are. Not only are they merely emulating reality, but they’re also derivative of other similar CG critters like the Guinea pigs in G-Force. Rather than parting from the original works for new bold ideas, these visual aberrations are done to smush the distinctiveness out of classic stories.

Perhaps most insulting of all, though, is that modern cinema has demonstrated a way for live-action children’s book adaptations to translate beloved characters into CG figures without drowning in realism. Among their endless charms, the two Paddington motion pictures aren’t afraid to allow the titular ursine to look like something fantastical. True, his fur and features are rendered with more realistic textures and his fur isn’t quite as poofy as it was in many iterations of the character in the past.

However, in order to allow this character to walk on two legs as he always has, Paddington’s proportions and design are not immediately evocative of a bear cub. Rather than hewing strictly towards the look and feel of a real bear cub, the animators and designers behind this version of Paddington have allowed him to adhere to the fantastical rather than the everyday world. This not only results in an immediately endearing character design but works to reinforce the often-fantastical production design and humor of the Paddington films. These are movies bursting with wit and imagination, making them the perfect companion piece to the best of classic children’s literature.

The only downside to this wonderful achievement in character design is that it just makes it more apparent than ever how frustrating it is to see projects like Lyle Lyle Crocodile embrace realism rather than chase a unique visual identity. Why must these live-action adaptations iron out all the unique qualities that made these larger-than-life children’s book characters beloved to begin with? Kids deserve better than this visual approach. Hopefully, the likes of Paddington can be the model for these adaptations going forward. The world has had enough of realism. Let’s give something more whimsical a try.

