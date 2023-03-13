Popular kids' movies do an excellent job of captivating children with exciting visuals, compelling music, and lively storylines. Because of movies, kids are able to bond with each other and communicate about shared experiences of watching their favorite characters on screen.

However, many children's films are just as entertaining to adults as they are to kids. It isn't uncommon for adults to re-watch their childhood favorites for the sake of nostalgia, but many adults find certain films to be more entertaining after several years. The best children's movies are those which demonstrate themes that are applicable to people of all ages, meaning that people can have better appreciation for them in adulthood.

1 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille is a Pixar animation about a rat named Remy (Patton Oswalt) who dreams of being a chef. He meets a young man named Linguini (Lou Romano) and secretly helps him cook in a well-respected restaurant. Remy must avoid getting caught while ensuring his culinary abilities will appease the restaurant's strict food critic.

Remy deals with disapproval from others when he pursues a path that isn't respectable to his community. This is a common theme for adults worrying about judgment from others. After reaching adulthood, people are able to realize that they can actually relate to the rat chef. To children, Ratatouille is an exciting story about a rat controlling a human in the kitchen. To adults, Ratatouille is about accomplishing your dreams.

2 'How To Train Your Dragon' (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon tells the tale of teenager Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) who lives on an island where battling dragons is a rite of passage. Hiccup is reluctantly enrolled in a dragon-fighting school where he must prove himself to the rest of the island. However, when he meets an injured dragon, he recognizes the potential for friendship between the Vikings and dragons.

RELATED: The 31 Most Rewatchable Movies Ever MadeAfter growing up, viewers are able to recognize that Hiccup struggles with dealing with societal expectations. Adulthood comes with worries about not being able to freely express your opinion. These are difficulties which kids are unlikely to identify with as much as they can at an older age.

3 'Coraline' (2009)

A young girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door in her new home that leads her to an alternate universe. This world closely mirrors her own, but many of the problems she faces in her real world are gone. Soon enough, her family from the alternate reality try to trap her there forever and Coraline must find a clever way to escape back to her real life.

From a child's perspective, Coraline is about an imaginative world full of danger and adventure, but the underlying themes are what intrigue adult viewers even more. Coraline discusses self-sufficiency and the power of choice. Coraline is unable to appreciate her life until it's at risk of being lost forever. Adults oftentimes struggle to see the worth of what they have and Coraline teaches viewers to never take anything for granted. Life can be great even if it's not completely perfect.

4 'Mulan' (1998)

Mulan is about a young woman (Ming-Na Wen) who sneaks away from home and disguises as a man in order to fulfill her father's obligation to serve in the war. Mulan has difficulty keeping up with the rest of the soldiers at first, but learns how to succeed in training with hard work and cleverness. She's eventually exposed for being a woman and kicked out of the army but later returns to save China.

Mulan becomes more fascinating as viewers age because of its discussion of gender expectations. Mulan is initially taken to a matchmaker where it's implied that her duty in life is to get married. However, adult women can easily view Mulan as an inspiration to not be confined by sexist expectations.

5 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Spirited Away follows young girl Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi) when she and her parents (Takashi Naitô and Yasuko Sawaguchi) come across a seemingly abandoned amusement park. Chihiro's parents get transformed into giant pigs and Chihiro encounters unusual spirits during her quest to restore her parents back into their human forms.

Children fall in love with Spirited Away for its quirky characters and beautiful visuals, but adult viewers have the maturity to realize that a central theme in the film regards how life is all about the journey. There's a peacefulness to many of the film's scenes that allows viewers' minds to be free of any worries. Adults' brains are always strained by various worries, but Spirited Away prompts viewers to enjoy the journey of life.

6 'Toy Story' (1995)

Toy Story tells the tale of toy cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks) when he feels his position as Andy's (John Morris) favorite toy is threatened by the arrival of the Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure. Enraged with jealousy, Woody tries to get rid of Buzz, but the two of them end up lost outside Andy's house.

A story about talking toys seems childish, but adult viewers are easily able to see that Woody represents the best and worst of humans. Woody is kind, funny and a great leader, but he also is vulnerable to letting jealousy get the better of him. It takes a mature viewer to see that the children's film explores how being consumed by jealousy can only harm oneself.

7 'Shrek' (2001)

Shrek follows an ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) when he learns that his home has been invaded by fairytale creatures. Shrek makes a deal with the villainous Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) that if he rescues the trapped Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), he can have his solitude back. Shrek embarks on the quest and learns some shocking secrets about the princess along the way.

Children love Shrek's funny dialogue and innovative story, but adults can relate to the characters better. Shrek's desire for solitude is more amusing to adults who are able to better appreciate the peace that comes with privacy. There are also several (not PG) jokes in the film, like the "Welcome to Duloc" tune that states "Keep your feet off the grass. Shine your shoes, wipe your... face". Children may not catch the joke, but adults are likely to realize that the film provokes the audience to replace "face" with a better rhyme.

8 'The Incredibles' (2005)

In a world where superheroes are forced to hide their powers from the rest of the world, superhero Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) yearns for his adventurous life back. Mr. Incredible is mysteriously invited to an island where he is tasked with completing a top-secret assignment. He eventually comes to realize that he's going to need the help of his family to save the world.

The Incredibles is filled with philosophical themes that accompany clever conflicts between family members and against evil forces. Adults oftentimes get used to being overly self-reliant and toxically independent. The Incredibles shows adults that no strife big or small must be tackled alone and that asking for help is not an expression of weakness.

9 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

In The Princess Bride, former farm girl Buttercup (Robin Wright) is kidnapped by a gang with the intentions of starting a war. Buttercup's young love Westly (Cary Elwes) searches for her and along the way meets a thief, a swordsman, and a giant, all of whom become Westly's companions throughout the journey.

The Princess Bride is a timeless comedy structured as if a grandfather is telling the story to his grandson, making it innately intergenerational. There are also several lines throughout the movie which have the potential to resonate with adults who have been burdened with struggles that children may have not yet faced. The grandfather states "Who says life is fair? Where is that written?" Young people look at the world with innocent idealism, but adults know that fairness hardly exists in life.

10 'Up' (2009)

Up tells the story of 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner) who seeks to fulfill his late wife's dream of traveling to Paradise Falls. He ties thousands of balloons to his house and starts to fly away but quickly discovers a young boy named Russell (Jordan Nagai) is still on the floating home. Carl and Russell go on the journey and encounter an enemy they'd never expect.

Up utilizes brilliant cinematic storytelling which brings even grown adults to tears. Its strong emotional depth is portrayed wonderfully through Carl's devotion to his deceased love and his relentless desire to honor her dreams. His love for his wife is effortlessly admirable to adults who understand the true beauty of love.

