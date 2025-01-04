In terms of horror icons, Chucky is one of the most marketable. This killer doll has had countless t-shirts, Funko Pops and action figures over the years alongside his popular film series. The character reached new heights with his first ever TV series debuting on Syfy in 2021. While his cinematic entries have been hit-or-miss, Chucky’s TV misadventure got some of the best reviews of the entire franchise. This is despite the show being abruptly cancelled last year after three blood-soaked seasons. However, if you're still looking for a distraction from the Chucky-shaped void in your heart, the original slasher that started it all is now streaming for free.

Child's Play has just been added to Tubi’s deadly lineup of horror titles. The 1988 film is one of the definitive horror stories of the 80s with a fresh 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. The positive word of mouth led to the film making over $44 million worldwide on a small $9 million budget. After years of Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger running around, a new slasher king and franchise was born. This box office success was only matched by the 2019 remake and surpassed by Bride of Chucky. That cult classic fourth installment made over $50 million worldwide.

What Is ‘Child's Play’ About?

When an infamous serial killer, Charles Lee Ray, is taken down at a toy store, he does a voodoo ritual to transfer his soul to a popular Good Guy Doll. Child’s Play follows a young boy named Andy who gets the doll in question. Strange things, including a string of murders, start to happen around Andy. However, is the doll truly possessed or is Andy to blame for all the murderous misery that's entered his life? While later entries in the series would dive further into the horror comedy space, up until the third act, Child’s Play felt more like an effective psychological thriller where you don't know if Chucky is real or not.

This is a slasher with a thick atmosphere and direction that still hasn't been beaten in the series. Also, even though most horror fans know by now that Chucky is indeed a “real,” that doesn't take away from the effective horror of the original film, with the payoff of the chaotic finale remaining just as deadly. Chucky's creator, Don Mancini, would be involved in every sequel and Good Guy-related project for the next four decades besides the remake. Yet, Chucky’s first killing spree arguably remains his best.

While fans wait for Chucky’s next iteration, you can watch the trailer for the original Child’s Play below. The Child’s Play remake is also currently streaming alongside the original on Tubi.

