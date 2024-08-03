The Big Picture Mezco Toyz has revealed a new 15-inch Chucky figure based on his appearance in Child's Play 3 with realistic features and iconic voice lines.

Child's Play 3 is considered one of the more forgettable entries in the Chucky franchise, featuring a teenaged Andy and the return of the vengeful doll.

All seven Chucky films, including Child's Play 3, are available for free on Tubi, while the Chucky TV series can be streamed on Peacock for fans to enjoy.

Chucky is one of the most well-known horror icons. The demonic killer doll has been having blood-soaked fun since 1988’s Child’s Play. In the last 35 plus years, Chucky has had a handful of sequels, been the star of his own TV show and has been the center of an endless sea of merchandise. Now, as fans anxiously wait for news on Chucky’s fate on TV, Mezco Toyz has just unveiled their new Chucky figure based on his appearance in 1991’s Child’s Play 3.

A part of the Mezco’s MDS Mega Scale series, “Pizza Face Chucky” stands at 15 inches tall. This is how the character appeared in the final act of Child’s Play 3. The figure has 11 points of articulation, features realistic glass eyes, comes with his signature Good Guy overalls and includes a handgun accessory. The Pizza Face head sculpt is all brand-new for the piece as well. However, the best part of this figure is its ability to talk. Chucky will say iconic lines from the franchise like, “Hi, I’m Chucky, and I’m your friend till the end!”

What’s ‘Child’s Play 3’ About?

Close

Child’s Play 3 was one of the first major shifts for the Chucky franchise. It was still very much a slasher, but the story takes place years after the events of Child’s Play 2 with Andy now a teenager and attending military school. However, he can’t outrun his past as Chucky gets resurrected again and is out to get revenge on his former owner. In the context of the larger franchise, Child’s Play 3 is arguably the most forgettable entry in the series. It retreads a lot of ideas that made the first two films fresh in the horror space. That being said, there’s still value in this film. Particularly in the third act, which features Chucky’s beloved Pizza Face melted design. Because of the third film's lukewarm reception, Chucky would take a seven year hiatus. He wouldn’t return to the big screen until 1998’s Bride of Chucky. This was a complete horror comedy reinvention of the franchise that introduced Tiffany Valentine to Chucky’s deadly game. Now, after four more sequels, Chucky has found new life on TV with his self-titled series on Syfy. In its three seasons, the character has arguably never been stronger. The third season ended last spring and Chucky fans have been eagerly awaiting renewal news for the last three months.

Where Can You Stream ‘Chucky’?

All seven Chucky films, including Child’s Play 3, are currently streaming for free on Tubi, while the Chucky series is streaming on Peacock. You can pre-order Mezco’s Child's Play 3 Pizza Face Chucky figure on their website for $98 USD. The figure is set to ship between December 2024 and February 2025.