It was both an amazing and sad year for everyone’s favorite killer doll, Chucky. While a new film in the franchise was officially revealed to be in the works and Season 3 of his blood-soaked Syfy show was another critical hit, that series was abruptly canceled. It has left a Good Guy-sized hole in the heart of the horror community. However, while we're still mourning its loss, you can now stream the Child’s Play remake for free to distract you from that pain.

The 2019 remake is currently killing its way through Tubi’s scream-worthy catalog. There was a ton of backlash to this film when it was made, given the original series was set to debut on the small screen. Also, MGM was essentially just making it since they had the rights to the first film. Yet, even with that, Child’s Play was a surprisingly fresh take on the concept. The film conjured up a positive 64% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and the competently made slasher raked up over $44 million worldwide with a small $10 million budget. That matches the original classic’s total and only trails behind Bride of Chucky. That beloved horror comedy made over $50 million worldwide.

What's the ‘Child’s Play’ Remake About?

The Child’s Play remake updated Chucky in some pretty deadly ways. Instead of a plot that involved voodoo magic and a human killer taking the form of an innocent children's toy, the 2019 version tackled AI. Something that's only becoming more and more relevant by the day. The film follows a 13-year-old boy, once again Andy Barclay (Gabriel Bateman), after his mother (Aubrey Plaza) gifts him a new “Buddi” doll. However, once the toy gets a mind of its own, it's up to Andy to save his town from this murderous nightmare.

While it never broke any new ground story-wise, the AI angle gave Chucky a sinister coat of paint. The film also featured some great kills and a talented ensemble cast. Alongside Plaza, Child’s Play also starred Brian Tyree Henry and Mark Hamill as the voice of the iconic horror villain. No one will ever be able to replace Brad Dourif, but Hamill does a great job as Chucky. Like The Joker and Hobgoblin before him, he brings a scary dark edge back to the character. That's something that hadn't been seen in the franchise in almost two decades and would thankfully return in the character’s previously mentioned Syfy series.

“I'm Your Friend Till the End!”

Before your next Chucky binge, you can view the Child’s Play remake's trailer below. The film also came to 4K Blu-ray thanks to Scream Factory earlier this year. All three seasons of the Chucky series are currently streaming on Peacock as well.

