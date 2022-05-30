Hide the knives, Chucky is receiving a new unboxing. 4K Blu-ray makeovers of the first three Child’s Play films will be hitting shelves and online platforms everywhere on August 16. Each film will be receiving the UHD Blu-ray treatment, with plenty of bonus features to cover your skin in goosebumps, along with a classic Child’s Play themed poster to frame in your home theater. Released via Shout! Factory, die-hard fans can bundle up and receive all three films along with some extras to die for. The first tier of bundles includes each of the revamped UHD films along with stunning slipcovers for Child’s Play 2 and 3 and a whopping five posters, allowing you to pick between your favorite theatrical looks depending on your mood.

If you’re new to the world of collectables, the second bundle may be calling your name. Along with the first three films in UHD and the aforementioned two slipcovers and five posters, you’ll receive your very own “Charred Chucky.” Straight from the hair-raising scene in Child’s Play when little Andy (Alex Vincent) thinks he’s burnt the serial killer inhabited doll to a crisp, he’s back. “Charred Chucky” is a 5.5 inch tall replica of Chucky’s return from the ashes - albeit a little more crispy. Knife in hand and revenge in (what remains of) his right eye, the item is a fantastic piece of memorabilia - just be sure to turn it around when you go to bed. Finally, the top tier is a Child’s Play collector’s paradise. Not only will you receive everything mentioned so far, but you’ll also be able to pull your next look together with several pins from your new enamel pin set and terrify your loved ones by letting them know you’re thinking of them via one of the postcards in your Child’s Play-based postcard set.

Breaking boundaries in the horror genre since it sliced onto screens in 1988, the Child’s Play franchise reinvented what a slasher movie could be. The first few films, in what would launch itself into a franchise spanning over 30 years, centered around Andy, a young boy who is given a popular doll named Chucky (Brad Dourif) as a gift from his mother (Catherine Hicks). Things take a turn for the horrifying and downright deadly when it turns out that Chucky is possessed by the spirit of a serial killer who’s ready to carry out more chaos and murder.

Pre-orders are now available for each of the 4K Blu-rays along with the bundles and will come with the extras only while supplies last - meaning you won’t want to sleep on this one. As for the special features set to come along with each Blu-ray, those details haven’t been released yet, but keep your eyes peeled as it sounds like the folks behind the drop have plenty of fun content in the works. Check out the official Twitter post below to feast your eyes on all the Child’s Play 4K offerings:

You Can Now Buy a 'Chucky' Doll of Your Own

