If you are currently alive then it is highly likely that you grew up watching movies. For my entire life, I have always loved movies. As a kid, I loved superhero movies, comedies, fantasy movies, Star Wars, y’know, the kinds of things every kid goes nuts for. Family movie nights were also a frequent thing growing up. Everyone would pile in front of the TV, and we’d watch something fun together, movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Sandlot. The key word here is “fun.” My parents were typically the curators in these instances, showing us something that’d broaden our imaginations, make us laugh, or just a flat out classic. However, there were times, dark times, when they were not around to stop what came on TV - times when my older brother would demand control.

My brother, Jack, had an appetite for thrills. You might say he had an appetite to chill - yes, an appetite for horror movies. This genre was an absolute no-go for me at the time. And sure, while a child version of you might think that you were exposed to a nightmarish movie that temporarily ruined your life, I’m not sure many have endured the malicious and macabre intent of an older sibling quite like when my brother introduced me to Child’s Play. He pulled no punches either, committing this crime of sibling fury on the greatest night of my 7-year-old life.

I Won and My Brother Was Mad

It was the fall of 2003. Life was good and I had just turned 7, which I thought was especially cool. My church’s pinewood derby competition was coming up and was always a huge deal to me, so after weeks of prepping my car with my dad, it was show time. The results couldn’t have been better, I won 1st place and was soaring at the peak of my 7-year existence. Jack, who was 9 and had a pretty sorry excuse for a car, did so poorly that they didn't even have an award or courtesy number for him, nothing but maybe a golf clap from a few adults who were ready to go home. I felt so cool and he couldn’t take it. In the shadow of victory, my own brother was off to the side calculating the perfect way to sabotage my moment in the sun.

Later that night, after what felt like endless celebration, it was time to wind down. My dad was out of town and my mom was busy taking care of our 1-year-old baby sister Julie, so for Jack and I, the TV was ours for the taking. It was late at night, so that meant we stood no chance of coming across SpongeBob or Ed, Edd n Eddy. Times like these always felt dangerous. Watching TV this late was like the wild west, we might run across anything. And listen, my mom deserves credit, she would come in and check on us several times. Jack wouldn’t dare throw on anything “bad,” he was “responsible;” that and quick to change the channel.

Jack Knew I Was Afraid of Chucky

Jack knew me well. You might say “of course he did Sam, he’s your brother,” but this meant he knew my fears as well. Jack had seen me evade the horror section at Blockbuster countless times, terrified of any VHS cover art that I might catch a glimpse of. The beginning and ending letters of the alphabet book ended the aisles, meaning that the “C” section that Child’s Play and Chucky resided in could be seen simply while passing the aisle. Chucky as an image alone was my worst nightmare, and Jack knew this. Following a quick glimpse at TV Guide, my beloved brother raced over to the Syfy channel where the original Child’s Play had begun airing, just a few short hours after I demolished him and his pathetic race car. As we sat there in the glow of the TV, lights off all around us, I had no idea what movie was coming on. There was nowhere to run, Child’s Play had me in its grasp.

Image via MGM

To this day, I have very clear memories of that experience. The film brutalized me, but nothing got me worse than its last stretch. I was so relieved when Chucky’s owner Andy had set him on fire, seemingly killing him. It felt as though this nightmare was over and that things would be alright. Seven year old Sam was wrong. Dead wrong. When Chucky came back, burnt and charred to a crisp, my life was over. I had never seen something so terrifying - it was an image very, very far from SpongeBob. I must have cut the experience short by screaming or audibly losing my mind in some way, probably just finally hauling it out of the room. I don’t remember how the movie ended, the only thing I do remember is ending up in another room with my mom holding me and probably crying. I didn’t see him doing this, but I guarantee you that before my mom eventually gave Jack what he deserved, he was off in the other room, cackling over a job well done.

My incident with Child’s Play would go on to haunt me for years. As if my phobia of Chucky wasn’t already bad, this multiplied it by a million. The following year, 2004, I remember visiting some family in New Jersey where I finally got to meet my second and third cousins. It was such a special trip with moments that I’ll hold near forever, except for when my cousins and I were playing a game on the computer and an ad for Seed of Chucky appeared on the sidebar. I don’t quite remember running out of the room or anything, but I do remember momentarily being a very clammy 8-year-old. Chucky stalked my dreams for years and things seemed like they would never change. Horror movies, Chucky in particular, would haunt my every waking moment… or so I thought.

A Few Years Later, I Found I Loved Horror Films

In the coming years, something strange came upon me. About two years later, on a hot summer day, my childhood best friend and I were trying to beat the heat by soaking up some AC. His parents were nowhere to be found, so we decided now was the prime time to sneak an R-rated movie. After searching Comcast On-Demand for a bit, we came across a little film called Evil Dead 2. Something about a cabin in the woods and the undead sounded scary enough. We threw it on and, legitimately, my life was changed forever. It scared the crap out of me… but I was having so much fun. The film only takes about five minutes to kick off and as soon as it gets going, it never stops, culminating into what is now my favorite movie of all time. I had a taste of horror that I could handle and, in the years to follow, I would go searching for that same experience again and again and again.

Image via MGM

Between the ages of 10 and 15, I sought out every scary movie that I could find. The classics, under-seen gems, low budget efforts, films that might later be referred to as “elevated horror," everything. Even though I watched most of what I could get my hands on, my preference for pre-90s horror formed around this time. I enjoyed more modern releases, they actually unnerved me more, but sometimes these films got a bit too serious and were harder to have fun with. My love for films like Evil Dead 2, The Thing, the classic Universal Monsters movies, and the Friday the 13th series, were where my interests truly lay. Despite my preference for older films in the genre, somewhere in my early teens I filled my brother’s shoes and introduced my baby sister to the 2008 home invasion nightmare The Strangers. It was a phenomenal experience, one that led her to sleep in my parent’s room for weeks. These movies were truly my bag. After years of digesting this genre, I ended up coming full circle. It was time to revisit my worst enemy: Chucky.

It Was Time To Rewatch 'Child's Play'

I must have been around 13-years-old when I rewatched Child’s Play for the first time since that traumatizing night. I remember coming home from swimming at the neighborhood lake on a blazing hot Arkansas summer evening and firing up On-Demand, looking through the free movies like always. Like Danny Torrance rearing around the corner on his tricycle and coming upon the ghostly twins in The Shining, I scrolled through another list of 10 titles and there it was staring me right in the face. Child’s Play was waiting for me. All this to say, I went in fairly sure of what I was going to get, and I was right. This time around, Child’s Play was a good bit of fun. I remember finding it a bit creepy, but it definitely didn’t scare me anymore. The uncertainty of Chucky being alive or not also threw me for a loop. I went in expecting a full-on Chucky presentation, when really, the film leans all the way into being a mystery. Most of all, Brad Dourif floored me. I never knew that the guy who played the slimy Wormtongue in Lord of the Rings was also the voice of Chucky. This was the best surprise of the viewing. For 13-year-old Sam, I didn’t have a mortgage yet and wasn’t necessarily about to get married or anything, but I was able to watch Child’s Play all the way through and have a good bit of fun while doing so. I knew I wasn’t a grown man yet, but I felt like a real stud.