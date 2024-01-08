The Big Picture The 2019 Child's Play remake is being released on 4K this March.

The updated Chucky doll in the remake taps into kids' modern fixation with technology and social media, making it more relevant today than when the film was released.

The remake is a bloody fun AI panic story with creative kills and the chilling voice talents of Mark Hamill, making it a worthy addition to the Chucky series.

While the Chucky franchise is as popular as ever thanks to the beloved killer doll’s ongoing Syfy series, back in the late 2010s the future of the franchise was a little less certain. The film side of the franchise was going direct-to-video and MGM’s remake of Child’s Play ended up being the theatrical last stand for Chucky… at least for the time being. The 2019 film is one of the more hated remakes on the internet due to the nature of how it was made, but now it’s getting a second life as Scream Factory is releasing Child’s Play on 4K this March.

The remake will receive a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack Collector’s Edition that features the theatrical artwork of the updated Chucky doll voiced by Mark Hamill (Star Wars). The release will also come with a poster for the film when you pre-order on Scream Factory’s website. The company has spent the last couple of years updating its back catalog of titles to 4K. However, the Child’s Play remake is one of their new additions to their library alongside the Carrie remake in March. It makes sense that the brand would want to give the film the same special treatment, given that they released all the previous Chucky films on 4K.

Just last year, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, and Curse of Chucky came to the format. Even though the remake isn’t as beloved as some of the other entries in the series, for completionists out there, it's a nice option to match the other special releases. Also, even though the remake was initially released on Blu-ray in 2019, this is the first time it’ll be available on 4K.

'Child's Play' Is More Than the Sum of its Parts

Close

If you talk to a die-hard Chucky fan, it’s most likely that the Child’s Play remake will be at the bottom of their franchise ranking. There are legitimate reasons for that and MGM didn’t do themselves any favors by making the remake solely because they could, but this is a slasher that deserves a second look. The main reason is that the way they updated the Chucky doll is even more relevant today than it was five years ago when the film was released.

This wasn’t just your average Good Guy, the Buddi replacement tapped into kids' modern fixation with technology and social media in a way films like M3GAN would later be praised for. The film is nowhere near as good as M3GAN, however, when adding the creative kills and Hamill’s comforting yet deeply chilling voice, this is a worthy addition to the series. If it wasn’t related to Chucky, the remake may have gotten more praise. As it stands, what started as a soulless cash grab, became a bloody fun AI panic story that more horror fans should check out.

When Does ‘Child’s Play’ Release on 4K?

Child’s Play 2019 releases on 4K on March 19, 2024. You can pre-order the film on Scream Factory’s website for $35.99 USD. The trailer can be viewed below.

Rent or Buy on Prime Video