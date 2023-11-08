The Big Picture Chucky from Child's Play became an iconic horror staple due to his funny, charismatic villain and thrilling action sequences.

While the use of voodoo in Child's Play feels outdated and uncomfortable, it doesn't detract from the exciting and entertaining nature of the film.

The puppeteering work and voice acting in Child's Play, particularly by Brad Douriff as Chucky, are commendable and add to the film's enjoyment.

From Freddy Krueger to Ghostface, the slasher genre is full of scary, iconic bad guys constantly waiting to rip us apart with their weapon of choice. And, if you were a kid in between the late '80s and the early '90s, they didn’t get scarier or more iconic than Chucky (Brad Dourif). For years on end, the murderous doll from Tom Holland’s Child’s Play terrified children all across the globe, even if they only heard about him from older siblings and TV spots. With his red hair, unnervingly cute face, and overalls, Chucky became such a horror staple that it is still spawning sequels and reboots 35 years after his screen debut. The third season of Chucky is in full swing and has garnered favorable reviews, as did the first two seasons.

Watching Child’s Play in 2023, it’s not hard to understand how and why Chucky became such a household name for horror fans. Outrageously funny, with a charismatic villain, beautiful puppeteering work, and a wild premise, Holland’s original film is the kind of feature that, even back when it had no sequels planned, is the perfect first installment for a larger franchise. Likewise, it is not hard to understand how said franchise leaned heavily into humor, with a lot of its more recent entries, such as Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky, described as horror comedies. Child’s Play isn’t exactly a scary movie, no matter how those ancient TV commercials made you feel. It is, however, an extremely thrilling flick, with superb action sequences, inventive deaths, and, perhaps most importantly, a child star that sells it all with little effort.

Child's Play

A struggling single mother unknowingly gifts her son a doll imbued with a serial killer's consciousness.

Director Release Date November 8, 1988 Director Tom Holland Cast Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif, Dinah Manoff, Tommy Swerdlow Rating R Main Genre Horror

There Are Parts of 'Child's Play' That Haven't Aged Well

Like many other slasher icons of its time, Chucky is a killer hiding behind a mask, though not in the most obvious way. In the plot of Child’s Play, he is actually Charles Lee Ray, also known as the Lakeshore Strangler, a killer who possesses the body of a fictional Good Guy doll after being killed during a police chase. Shot by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon) while hiding in a toy store, Ray performs a voodoo ritual that allows him to transfer his soul into the talking doll, which is later gifted to six-year-old Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) by his mother, Karen (Catherine Hicks). Having vowed on the brink of death to get back at both Norris and his flaking partner, Eddie Caputo (Neil Giuntoli), Ray, now hiding his true identity under the pseudonym Chucky, turns the life of the Barclay family into a living hell.

It’s a strong synopsis, apart from the voodoo element, which stands out as the only part of the film that truly gives away its age. Sure, Holland, alongside fellow writers Don Mancini and John Lafia, does his best to convey that Ray is perverting the religion’s principles for the purpose of reaching eternal life. But it is still uncomfortable to watch Chucky spewing what is supposed to be a voodoo chant and calling on a storm to wreak havoc upon the world. There is a very “conjuring the forces of evil” vibe to the way the ceremonial scenes are shot, and, in a world in which African-American religions are frequently misrepresented on screen, it leaves a bad taste in the viewer’s mouth. The movie would have aged better if it had left the matter of Chucky’s soul transfer a mystery or if it went with a basic demonic explanation.

'Child's Play' Is Still a Gory, Entertaining Horror Classic

Close

But though it is a cringe-inducing element that deserves to be critiqued, the careless use of voodoo isn’t that central to the plot to the point of making Child’s Play a bad movie. Holland’s 1988 classic remains an exciting, entertaining thriller that captivates audiences, dragging them slowly to the edge of their seats. The film doesn’t pack a lot of scares, though it is not hard to understand how younger viewers became haunted by the killer doll premise, but it does have its fair share of heart-pumping scenes. The camerawork is brilliant, particularly when it shows us the world through the eyes of Chucky. The same can be said for the choreography in scenes such as the doll’s battle with Detective Norris in his car, which is by far one of the high points of the movie.

Oddly enough, despite being the Lakeshore Strangler, Chucky doesn’t strangle many people to death. As a matter of fact, he only takes this approach once and fails miserably. Far from being a problem, this disdain for Charles Lee Ray’s original M.O. proves to be a blessing, as the movie gifts us with creative death scenes that are as gruesome as they are delightful to watch. Gory, but also a bit cartoonish, the violence in Child’s Play never fails to amuse, and it feels a bit bizarre, watching from today’s perspective, to remember that the movie got an R rating when it first came out.

Brad Douriff and Alex Vincent Shine as Chucky and His Young Victim

Image via MGM

The puppeteering work done in the film, coordinated by Brock Winkless, also deserves to be commended. Though children and short-stature performers played the evil doll in wide shots, the bulk of the work of moving Chucky’s face and limbs was done by a crew of nine puppeteers using radio-controlled animatronics. The final result is uncanny, with the doll actually feeling like it has come to life. Brad Douriff’s voice acting puts the cherry on top of the cake, giving us a Chucky that is, at the same time, hateful and outrageously funny. The moment in which he curses an elderly woman who calls him an ugly doll will go down in history as one of the most effortless chuckles in a horror film.

Douriff is the big stand-out of Child’s Play’s adult cast. But, to be fair, he’s also the one who is given the most juicy material to work with. Sarandon and Hicks both deliver good performances, but there isn’t really anything remarkable about them. Their investigation into Chucky’s origin is by far the least interesting part of the movie, and, considering its conclusion, it’s definitely a pity that it takes up so much space. We could’ve spent this time watching Chucky kill more people, for crying out loud! But, jokes aside, it does feel like a waste of potential. Sarandon, who collaborated with Holland in his other horror classic, 1985’s Fright Night, delivers a particularly muted performance, despite his aforementioned car fight with Chucky. While, in Fright Night, he dazes, distresses, and disgusts in equal measures, in Child’s Play, he simply exists. It’s not his fault, though: there simply isn’t much meat to his character.

Though he spends most of his time locked in a psychiatric ward due to grown-ups not believing him about his living doll, the real human star of Child’s Play is Alex Vincent’s Andy. It’s no secret that good child performers can be hard to find, and Holland struck gold with Vincent. Not only does he sell innocence and fear, but he’s also an amazing action hero to watch in his final confrontation with Chucky, in which Ray’s spirit is trying to move over to his body. Vincent shows confidence and control both while running through the sets and quickly traveling from one emotion to another. His line delivery of “This is the end, friend” when he burns down his once beloved companion is on par with classic action lines such as John McClane’s (Bruce Willis) “Yippee-ki-yay, motherf****r!” or the Terminator’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) “Hasta la vista, baby!”

And, in the end, this is how Child’s Play works best: as an action movie. This is not to say that it shouldn’t be considered a horror flick. After all, the movie is packed with horror elements, from the subversion of domesticity to the interference of the supernatural. However, Child’s Play isn’t that skilled at provoking fear or even unease. What it does is thrill us with chase scenes, well-choreographed physical battles, and spectacular deaths, with even an explosion thrown in. That’s an action movie through and through.

Rating: B+

Child's Play is available to watch on Max.

Watch on Max