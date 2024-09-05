The world has always been terrified of dolls. It’s probably because of their creepy dead eyes that watch you no matter where you are in the room and the feeling that they might just come to life when you’re asleep. Don Mancini and Tom Holland certainly didn’t make our fears any better when they released Child’s Play in 1988. The movie (that would turn into a franchise) literally centered around a killer doll and was the thing from our nightmares - don’t even get us started on the added fact that he’s a redhead (the most soulless of us all). Starring Academy Award-nominee Brad Dourif (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) as the voice behind the tiny killer, the movie raised the bar on your run-of-the-mill slasher film and fully took on a life of its own.

From its opening moments, audiences could tell that Child’s Play was a movie unlike any they’d seen before. The film follows Charles Lee Ray (Dourif), a serial killer, who’s been cornered by the police in a toy store. After being fatally wounded, Charles transfers his soul into that of a Good Guy Doll - the hottest toy on the market. The scene shifts, and we meet Karen Barclay (Catherine Hicks), a single parent who is trying her best to give her son, Andy (Alex Vincent), the best birthday ever. All Andy really wants is a Good Guy Doll, which Karen eventually obtains from a man peddling the dolls on the street. Lo and behold, she’s picked the doll harboring the sadistic soul of Charles Lee Ray and madness, mayhem, and murder ensue.

The Killer Perfection of ‘Child’s Play’

By the late ‘80s, audiences had already been introduced to killers like Leatherface and Jason Vorhees, but Charles Lee Ray, who would become known as Chucky, was a slasher of a different kind. Mancini had long been working on the idea behind Child’s Play since he was a student at UCLA and finally was able to get the project rolling later in the decade. Not only was Chucky a killer doll, but he was a foul-mouthed lil dude who really knew his way around a knife. Adding certain unkillable aspects to the character made him only more popular, which was a terrific thing as the studio pushed for more Chucky.

Over the last three decades, Chucky has made his way into seven movies and a successful three-season-running series on SyFy and USA Network that we’re hoping will turn into four. And now, audiences can see where it all began with the 74% rated Rotten Tomatoes film as it’s now streaming on Peacock, where you can also binge the series.

