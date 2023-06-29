Don Mancini has always been credited as the genius behind the Child's Play movies, and while that is undoubtedly true, it seems as though there could have been a glaring source of inspiration for him that has stared oblivious Chucky fans in the face for decades. That's right, there has been speculation from numerous parties that Mancini possibly pulled from the infamous urban legend surrounding Robert the Doll. Many of the key elements behind this haunted doll's story match up with the plot of Child's Play so well that it feels like it's beyond coincidence. By the time the murderous red-headed doll first came around, Robert's story had been making the rounds for decades. There is the possibility that this is all by chance though, seeing as the haunted doll trope barely has any room to break out of the boundaries that it has built-in for itself. Did these tropes begin with Robert the Doll or did his old legend only recently flare up in popularity, meaning that this subgenre of horror was always bound to have these stereotypes?

Before Child's Play ever hit screens, there had already been a couple of notable killer and haunted doll tales on screen. There is the 1978 Anthony Hopkins-led psychological horror film Magic, surrounding the mind-boggling tale of a struggling comedian and his talking dummy. Then there's the traumatizing clown-doll that becomes possessed in 1982's Poltergeist, true nightmare fuel for kids everywhere. Most notably, the sixth episode of The Twilight Zone's fifth season, "Living Doll," features the chilling Talky Tina, a seemingly innocent doll at first glance who reveals its malicious intentions as the episode goes on — it's truly one of the greatest episodes in all of Rod Serling's game-changing series. The episode in and of itself was a game changer, likely being a contributing factor that kicked off this evil toy craze that we are still inundated with today. Some would claim otherwise.

RELATED: 'The Burning,' Cropsey, and the Urban Legend That Inspired a Murder

The Legend of Robert the Doll

Image via Universal Pictures

Long before Talky Tina first hit television screens in the 1960s, all the way back in 1904, a young boy named Robert "Eugene" Otto was gifted with a little sailor-dressed doll that he named after himself: Robert the Doll. After bringing it into his home, strange occurrences began around the Otto household. Neighbors and locals reported sightings of Robert moving around by himself, his face moving without Eugene's assistance, and a creepy laugh that would come from the doll itself. Heck no! There were even reports that Eugene could apparently be heard speaking to his doll in private, with Robert replying in his own voice. Eugene would blame any odd events and happenings, ranging from things being moved around the house to destroyed toys, all on Robert. Although everyone living in Robert's radius wanted to hold him at a major arm's length, no one did anything about him. Instead, Eugene got to enjoy Robert for years and years. They were inseparable.

After growing up, Eugene moved away for school and left Robert in the dust back home where he probably continued to be a headache. After years of being away, Eugene's parents passed away and he moved back home where he could finally be back in the company of his beloved childhood toy. In what must have been a surprise for Eugene, Robert the Doll became a mischievous nuisance in his owner's life. According to the legend, after years of disturbances, many attempts at locking Robert away in the attic to discipline him, and way too many creepy living doll laughing fits later, Robert "Eugene" Otto passed away. In his passing, the doll would end up being moved along from owner to owner until he was donated to the Fort East Martello Museum in 1994, where he remains today.

Ever since arriving at the Fort East Martello Museum, Robert has taken on a second life... but not the creepy kind. Visitors from all over have ventured out to see this terrifying doll with their own eyes. He's become a bit of a minor pop culture icon, with his story taking off as a widely popular creepypasta, inspiring numerous independent horror films, merchandise being made to capitalize on his image, and more. He even gets letters from fans! So yeah, Robert's kind of a big deal. Thankfully (or maybe not so much), Robert is being preserved by the Martello Museum, with careful consideration being placed on whether Florida's humidity is affecting the material that his body is made out of. We are all thrilled that this very normal, not creepy doll is not going anywhere any time soon. Great.

Is 'Child's Play' Actually Inspired by Robert the Doll?

Image via Universal Pictures

The similarities between Robert the Doll's story and the events in Child's Play are wildly similar. In both stories, a young child is gifted a doll that they become totally enamored with. The two grow close and, apparently, converse with each other when no one is around. Weird things happen around the household that the two live in though, and things begin to look more and more malicious with time. In Child's Play, the truth is put completely out in the open with there being no question as to whether Chucky is actually alive or not. Here in the real world, Robert the Doll is just a doll with a shady, bizarre past... right? I hope so!

The key bit of information here in regard to the Child's Play series is that Robert was brought to the Fort East Martello Museum and boomed in popularity in 1994, six years after the first Chucky movie. Had Don Mancini or Tom Holland (no, not the Spider-Man actor, the 80s horror filmmaker) been from Florida, there'd be a good chance that one of these guys had maybe heard of Robert and his infamous tales of terror. That being said, Holland is from New York and Mancini, Virginia. So chances are slim. In actuality, one of two things probably went down. The first option is that Mancini was a fan of The Twilight Zone, Magic, the clown-doll from Poltergeist, or all of the above and was inspired to make his own haunted doll tale by these older releases. The second would be that Mancini just wanted to make a killer doll movie and, I hate to say it, if you're going the psychological horror route with these evil toys, there's not really much wiggle room. Nine times out of ten, these movies involve a kid getting a toy, the kid claims that their toy is alive, it turns out to be evil, no one believes it until it's too late, and a ton of people get murdered. The second option is most likely how things went down.

Don Mancini has never officially confirmed speculations that he was inspired by the story of Robert the Doll, and probably never will. This whole thing looks a lot more like a coincidence than anything, especially considering the fact that Robert's popularity took off in 1994. The important thing is that horror fans have two fun haunted doll tales to be fans of. You don't have to be a fan of just Robert, or only Chucky, you can have fun giving your friends nightmares by introducing them to either doll. Whether Chucky was a direct result of Mancini's adoration for Robert or not doesn't matter. What matters is that the story of Child's Play stays in the movies and that no one ever lets that old doll out of Florida. Please and thank you.