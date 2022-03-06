The premise of Chillin Island is simple: hip-hop artists/personalities Despot, Lakutis, and Dapwell visit beautiful locations to do nothing but, well, chill out. They invite some of rap’s biggest names, and they talk about everything and nothing, waxing poetic, talking philosophy, and going nowhere with it.

If Seinfeld is the show about Nothing, Chillin Island is the show about even less. Imagine Fishing With John, if John Lurie was replaced with three wise-cracking slackers, the focus on rappers instead of actors. Executive-produced by Josh Safdie, it's essentially a reality show—or a music interview program—whose introduced plot beats don't really go anywhere. It's hardly about what happens. The show is more focused on letting the guys hang out and allowing the viewers to come with.

In other words, Chillin Island is essentially a hangout show in the skin of an artistically-shot travelogue. A reality-style program with a bare-bones premise is given the treatment of an arthouse film. The cinematography is gorgeous, showcasing the grandiose natural beauty of each location tastefully. The magnificent scope of their destinations–which the hosts and their guests seem to get lost in–is made apparent. Sand dunes tower across a barren landscape, swamps hide their many secrets, and the ocean stretches about without an apparent end. It's all captured beautifully in a lavish wide-framed ratio that could be expected in a Star Wars movie, an extravagant musical, or a classical film epic. Few series of its ilk would utilize such a wide-scoped cinematic aesthetic, but Chillin Island makes the most out of it. The scale of each place traveled is always apparent, with the hosts and their guests dwarfed by the spectacular natural scenery around them.

It's a bit ironic that so much stylistic polish is given to the show’s aesthetic considering the minimally-edited nature of conversations that carry the show along. When the hosts talk, the discussion doesn't often seem to go anywhere. They begin to muse on a topic, and they just as quickly break into jokes or change the subject entirely. The guys don't take themselves–or their quasi-interviews–all that seriously.

Which brings us to the interviews themselves. Chillin Island’s high-profile list of guests, which includes Young Thug, Rosalía, Killer Mike, and Lil Yachty, gives the show an increased cultural relevance and urgency. The guests bring their own large personalities, often as insightful as they are comical. It's a joy to see some of rap’s biggest names wandering about the wilderness with the hosts, who themselves are low-profile genre veterans. Occasionally, the hosts will prod their guests to answer questions, but the prompts given are as casual as they come.

None of the questions ever seem prepared. They are spur-of-the-moment and informally conversational. That's part of the charm of the show: it's as natural as hanging around a group of your friends. "What are your biggest fears?" "What's your favorite animal?" They're simple questions that could lead anywhere or nowhere, so long as it's natural. Lil Yachty reveals his concerning diet (much to the hosts' dismay), and Lil' Tecca offers insight as to what people his age do with their time. The hosts react, retort, and continue on with their talking.

Aside from its impressive list of culturally-prevalent guests, Chillin Island also plucks from each isolated destination everyday folks who have no shortage of their own eccentricities. Fishermen drunkenly break into song, a desert-inhabiting nomad introduces the guys to some of the world's most venomous snakes, and a strange-but-friendly man wanders the swamp in search of the elusive Skunk Ape. As always, Despot, Dapwell, and Lakutis are fair game for anything. Like good hosts, they play along and follow wherever the day takes them. That's part of what makes the show work so well: the guys remain adventurous throughout, and they adapt to their often strange surroundings in perpetual good humor. From the start it's made clear: these dudes know how to live, and their adventurous spirit is nothing if not contagious.

It's also well worth noting that the show is narrated with sand-dry humor by Steven Wright. The actor/comedian narrates in a molasses-like slow manner, lazily tossing about jokes and introducing the hosts and their guests as if they were exotic creatures. His narration is like a warped interpretation of the voice-overs found in a nature program, and Wright observes with a kind of clinical detachment that only aids the show's occasional leaning towards the surreal. The series' refusal to take itself too seriously embraces this. The surrealist flourishes that show up—Wright's godlike overseeing of the stars included—feel like a joke thrown in to prove indifference.

A question often arises: is this real? Is it scripted? Early in the first episode, when the boys severely injure themselves by crashing their dune-buggy, Young Thug suddenly appears in a helicopter as if summoned to rescue them. Each conversation feels meticulously aimless, but it also feels too untrimmed to not be natural. The line between what is spontaneous and anticipated is often blurred. Ultimately, it hardly matters. The show is meant to be calm and low-key, half a joke and half a sincere attempt at sparking an adventure. That being said, it is undeniably an adventure. It's also a relaxing vacation. Undisclosed locations, which are invariably places one wouldn't often get the opportunity to visit, are traveled about with curiosity. Thankfully, the guys are mostly satisfied with taking it easy. There's much to be seen and much scenery to be soaked in, but they spend just as much time sitting around a fire chopping it up. It's an undemanding escape for the mind.

Chillin Island works on the dual level of being an appreciation of the world less traveled and a love letter to hip-hop and its stars. It's no surprise that a show centered primarily around musicians takes its music seriously. Most of the episodes end with a popular song from its guest, and the series is also soundtracked by an excellent score by Evan Mast (stage name E*vax), best known for his production for Jay-Z and Kanye West as well as being half of the electronic-rock duo Ratatat.

Visual excellence and killer soundtrack considered, Chillin Island is too neat a package to be overlooked. It's clear that those involved care enough about how the show looks, sounds, and feels to give it its characteristic veneer. Juxtaposed perfectly against the apparent aloofness of its stars and its nonexistent drama, the aesthetic of the show proves that the creative forces behind it are perfectly conscious of what constitutes a quality, stylish product...and are just a little too cool to make a big deal out of it.

In an age where there's an inexhaustible supply of bingeworthy dramas and comedies, Chillin Island is a breath of fresh air. Because of its simple premise and structure, it requires very little from the viewer, but because of its distinctive style, it has much more to offer than it may initially seem. It's a sort of brief mental vacation and an opportunity to visit odd, less-traveled locations with a group of guys with little to prove. They could just as easily be a group of your friends, content just to hang out and shoot the breeze.

