Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a roller-coaster ride of a series. Once poised to become one of Netflix's biggest hits, the show endured production halts due to COVID-19, a lawsuit from the hands of the Satanic Temple, and ultimately, a premature cancelation. Still, the supernatural show's behind-the-scenes drama has very little to do with its muddled legacy.

Based on a comic book series of the same name, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a dark take on Archie Comics' Sabrina the Teenage Witch set within the Riverdale Universe. When it premiered, the show presented an entertaining balance of horror and camp, as it introduced a delightful cast of characters from Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) to Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) and its popular take on Aunts Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis). Of all the characters, both magical and human, the most intriguing is the Season 1 villain, Lilith (Michelle Gomez). With a killer entrance (literally), the character is at the epicenter of the show's plot for most of the first season. But as time went on and the quality of the series began to dwindle, many of the supporting cast fell to the wayside, none more tragically than Lilith. Despite having been the show's most dangerous, humorous, and wickedly fun character, Lilith was forced to the sidelines far too quickly, and any redemption for the show's failing her sadly came too late.

Lilith was 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Most Important Character

Lilith arrives early on in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's first episode. A demon that appears as a young girl who kills and possesses Sabrina's favorite teacher, Miss Wardwell, spends most of the first season manipulating and grooming Sabrina for the dark lord, Lucifer (Luke Cook). The series, which seemed to run longer than it actually did, released its two seasons in half-volumes. For the first half of Season 1 (Part 1), Lilith's motives are intriguingly mysterious, as she sometimes helps Sabrina and at other times serves as her foil.

Actress Michelle Gomez, no stranger to playing deliciously dark characters, presented Lilith with both darkness and a comedically frightening flair. Over the run of Part 1, she's largely responsible for many of Sabrina's motives, putting the young witch right where Lucifer wants her. In fact, her coaching and deception drive the first ten episodes to their climax, as she ultimately convinces Sabrina to betray her own morals and sign away her name in Lucifer's Book of the Beast. While Lilith's trickery forces Sabrina into a life she doesn't want, her actions serve as the show's first major catalyst, propelling the plot forward.

However, storytelling logistics aren't the only purpose that Lilith serves. When the show returned for Part 2, the character's depths and motives became more clear. Despite her muddled view of the young witch, Lilith is often forced to work with Sabrina throughout the back half of Season 1. Viewers learn that she's not just a skilled witch but the first wife of Adam (of Adam and Eve fame). She ran from the Garden of Eden in pursuit of her freedom. After meeting Lucifer and beginning an affair with him, she finds herself trapped under his rule and is desperate to become Queen of Hell. Yes, she may be manipulative and, at times, seem completely wicked, but she is far more nuanced and complex than the show's other villains and even becomes the series' true feminist icon.

As Part 2 concludes, Lilith plays an active part in saving the day while also serving her own satisfaction. It's an epic moment that sets up a great premiere for the next season, but sadly for both Lilith and viewers, her victory didn't last long.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Should Have Left Lilith in Charge

As Part 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reaches its climax, the gang in the town of Greendale team up to defeat Lucifer. Despite her jealousy regarding Sabrina, Lilith partners with her sometimes enemy/sometimes ally for the greater good. To outwit the devil himself, Sabrina's boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), sacrifices himself, using his body as a prison for Lucifer. With the throne now freed, Lilith achieves her goal and carries Nicholas into Hell. As a favor to Sabrina, Lilith even returns her beloved Miss Wardwell to the land of the living. But Sabrina isn't satisfied and gathers her friends to venture into Hell to save Nicholas.

The Season 2 (or "Part 3") opener exhibits Lilith's Hell as a twisted take on The Wizard of Oz. The campy horrors of the blasphemous kingdom are prime Lilith and set up exciting new battles and dynamics for the heroes. It seemed that Lilith's rule would play a major part in the show's new narrative, but sadly, the shake-up would not last long. Lilith is dethroned quickly and eventually forced into another power play with Lucifer. Throughout Part 3 and 4, Lilith becomes lost among the show's ever-growing cast. When she is on the screen, Gomez steals the scene every time, but the actress's skill only serves as a reminder of how little she's featured.

Lilith does eventually get some fascinating screen time when she becomes pregnant with Lucifer's baby. Gomez gives a gripping performance when she births her son, but shortly after, she is once again reduced to mainly B-plots. Though the two halves of Season 2 aired months apart thanks to a COVID-19 production delay, It's hard to miss just how far Lilith fell from the season premiere. By the time the show's writers finally attempted to correct this mistake, Lilith's vengeance still proved too little too late.

Lilith's Ending was Underwhelming

The series finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina received mixed reviews, to say the least. From a chaotic storyline to a strangely tragic ending for the otherwise incongruous show, viewers felt that the fates of many characters seemed lackluster. Despite killing off the title character, the player whose destiny proved the most disappointing was Lilith. The witch who started the show's timeline and instigated nearly the entire plot had minuscule screen time in Sabrina's final installment. Though Lilith gets the ultimate victory as she not only dethrones Lucifer but banishes him from Hell permanently, the moment is rushed and lost in a convoluted and overstuffed timeline. What should have been the character's finest moment feels done out of obligation rather than the moment for which audiences waited. Lilith makes only one final appearance in the episode, silently standing to the side at Sabrina's funeral.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a show that boasts a gray legacy. The once-promising series quickly descended into madness before being canceled after just two seasons. While many of its characters fell to the wayside, no character was failed more than Lilith. Originally a bloodthirsty manipulator, she became a complex, funny, and powerful adversary. Just as she reached her peak, however, the show cast the character in smaller and smaller plots, and by the time her story pays off, it is lost among the chaos that the show had become. Despite the incredible efforts from Michaelle Gomez, it's hard not to wonder what Lilith could have become had the show stayed on track.

