First Look at ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 3 Arrives with Debut Images, Witchy Music Video

Netflix took today as an opportunity to unveil Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, which is due to debut on the streaming service on January 24th. Fans get a taste of the new season courtesy of some debut images, but also a music video for an original song of all things. “Straight to Hell” is performed by Spellman & Lovecraft and is delightfully cheesy.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 arrives on Netflix on January 24th. Add it to your watchlist today!

Check out the music video for the original song “Straight to Hell” performed by Sabrina Spellman & Lovecraft, featuring first look footage of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, followed by the brand new images.