New Poster for ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 3 Has a Hell of a Spirit

Netflix has released a new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina poster for the upcoming release of “Part 3.” The supernatural series returns for eight all-new episodes later this month, which actually comprise the first half of the show’s second season. I know, it’s confusing.

The streaming service split up the highly anticipated graphic novel adaptation so that the show’s first season was actually divided in half. “Part 1” was the first 11 episodes that were released in October 2018, while “Part 2” was the final 9 episodes of that first season that were released in April 2019. So despite the “Part 2” notation, we’re actually only just now hitting Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2.

This second season consists of only 16 episodes instead of 20 for Season 1, which is why “Part 3” is only eight episodes in length. We can expect the final eight episodes of Season 2 (dubbed “Part 4”) to likely debut sometime this summer or fall, if we’re following the same pattern as Season 1.

Regardless, Sabrina is quite a bit of fun, and the stylization is one of its primary draws. This Part 3 poster plays on the idea of Kiernan Shipka’s titular character as a cheerleader standing in front of… the gates of Hell? Sure!

Check out the new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina poster below. Part 3 will be released on Netflix on January 24th.