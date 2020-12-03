Netflix has released the main trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, offering a full look at the end of the ambitious comics adaptation. Part 4 was shot before Netflix announced that the series was ending, meaning that whatever conclusion happens at the end of Part 4’s eight episodes will be somewhat different than a fully fledged series finale. Creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has all but confirmed that he planned to finally tackle a big Riverdale crossover in a Part 5, but Netflix decided it was time for the series to end, so Part 4 will serve as its conclusion.

Shocker! – ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Cancelled at Netflix Check out the first photos from Part 4, the final batch of episodes airing later this year.

The show has had a long and winding history, first beginning life in development as a Riverdale spinoff on The CW before moving over to Netflix as its own separate series (albeit ostensibly set in the same universe). The series made a splash when it first debuted as a colorful, horror-tinged supernatural teen drama with lush production design and cinematography, and while the show certainly still has fans, its presence within the zeitgeist has faded a bit with subsequent seasons.

No matter, Part 4 looks epic indeed as we’ve got two Sabrinas, a naughty antagonist, and something called “The Void” that threatens to end everything. Check out the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 trailer below. The final eight episodes debut on Netflix on December 31st.

The series stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

Stop What You’re Doing and Watch 'Deep Rising' Now The 1998 creature feature is tons of fun.