‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 Release Date Is Closer Than You Think

0

Great news, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans: Part 3 of the dark fantasy series starring Kiernan Shipka will be premiering very, very soon. Adapted from the Archie comics series of the same name by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, CAOS (a very fun abbreviation of the series title, I should add) originally premiered back in October 2018. The series’ second season arrived shortly thereafter, producing 10 more episodes which dropped at the same time in April 2019.

It’s been a long, long wait for Season 3 but now Netflix is finally ready to reveal CAOS will return on January 24, 2020 with 10 brand new episodes. All of the cast members are expected to return, including Shipka as well as Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, who play Sabrina’s aunts Zelda and Hilda; Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, and Ross Lynch, who played Sabrina’s friends Rosalind, Theo, and Harvey, respectively; and Chance Perdomo, who plays Sabrina’s wily cousin Ambrose.

The last time we saw Sabrina and Co., she had learned she was the daughter of Satan and was expected to rule over Hell by his side for all eternity. Sabrina was not okay with that deal, instead plotting with her friends and family to trap Satan. There was only one problem with the plan: Sabrina’s new beau, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), volunteered to be the host body to imprison Satan. The plan worked with Satan’s first servant, Lillith (Michelle Gomez), ushering back into the land of the dead. The Season 2 finale ended with Sabrina, Rosalind, Theo, and Harvey opting in to go save Nick and make sure Satan stays defeated. But, how will it pan out? Sure, Sabrina’s got the powers and the support system but this will not be an easy mission.

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is back on January 24, 2020. Check out of the official date announcement video below and then check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies and TV of 2019 (so far).

Here’s a complete synopsis of CAOS Part 3 so you can fully prep yourselves before January: