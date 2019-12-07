‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 Release Date Is Closer Than You Think

Great news, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans: Part 3 of the dark fantasy series starring Kiernan Shipka will be premiering very, very soon. Adapted from the Archie comics series of the same name by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, CAOS (a very fun abbreviation of the series title, I should add) originally premiered back in October 2018. The series’ second season arrived shortly thereafter, producing 10 more episodes which dropped at the same time in April 2019.
It’s been a long, long wait for Season 3 but now Netflix is finally ready to reveal CAOS will return on January 24, 2020 with 10 brand new episodes. All of the cast members are expected to return, including Shipka as well as Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, who play Sabrina’s aunts Zelda and Hilda; Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, and Ross Lynch, who played Sabrina’s friends Rosalind, Theo, and Harvey, respectively; and Chance Perdomo, who plays Sabrina’s wily cousin Ambrose.
The last time we saw Sabrina and Co., she had learned she was the daughter of Satan and was expected to rule over Hell by his side for all eternity. Sabrina was not okay with that deal, instead plotting with her friends and family to trap Satan. There was only one problem with the plan: Sabrina’s new beau, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), volunteered to be the host body to imprison Satan. The plan worked with Satan’s first servant, Lillith (Michelle Gomez), ushering back into the land of the dead. The Season 2 finale ended with Sabrina, Rosalind, Theo, and Harvey opting in to go save Nick and make sure Satan stays defeated. But, how will it pan out? Sure, Sabrina’s got the powers and the support system but this will not be an easy mission.
Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 is back on January 24, 2020. Check out of the official date announcement video below and then check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies and TV of 2019 (so far).
Here’s a complete synopsis of CAOS Part 3 so you can fully prep yourselves before January:
Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…