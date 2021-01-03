[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4.]

All of the characters on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have experienced significant arcs over the course of the show’s four-season run, but Roz (Jaz Sinclair) in particular experienced a curious evolution when it comes to her powers. At the start of the show, the assumption was that Roz was just your average teenager until she started to lose her eyesight and learned that it had something to do with an ability in her family called The Cunning. Courtesy of this sixth sense, Roz can see things others can’t - she can catch glimpses of the future, see ghosts, see someone’s true self, and then some. But still, Roz and Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) were always classified as two different types of power-wielders - until now.

In Episode 3 of Part 4, Marie LeFleur (Skye Marshall) informs Roz that she’s really a witch. Turns out, the Walker women knew they were witches from the beginning, but because they were God-fearing Christians, they couldn’t use that word. In an effort to protect themselves from being burned at the stake, they adopted the term “cunning women.” That right there is a pretty significant identity shift for Roz so I had to ask how Sinclair felt about the matter. Here’s what she said:

“I celebrated. I told everybody who would listen to me about it. I was very happy and I still am very happy about it. It’s legitimately a dream come true because I’m just a huge Harry Potter fan, witch fan in general. One of the reasons why I wanted to be on this show was the witchy element of it, and we just created such a cool world. So to get to take this character that I’ve spent so much time in and to let her walk through the doors of the academy and walk into that was such a special kind of treat for me.”

Sinclair also discussed how that new information impacted how she viewed the character. Was Roz still the same person or does knowing she’s a witch change everything?

“I think Roz has always known that she was more powerful than she was letting herself be. I think Roz is like, I’m gonna be the student council president and I’m gonna be a cheerleader and I’m gonna be a standup citizen more than she was like, how powerful am I? So I don’t know that she was so surprised by it. It kind of made sense.”

If you’d like to hear more from Sinclair and Lachlan Watson, check out our full spoiler conversation at the top of this article! The pair also addresses how they maintain Theo and Roz’s individuality while their relationships with Robin (Jonathan Whitesell) and Harvey (Ross Lynch), respectively, change them.

