‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 4 Release Date Revealed in Teaser Trailer

Good news, fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: The Season 4 release date for the spookiest series on Netflix has been revealed. The series comes from Riverdale‘s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and is adapted from the 2014 comic book series of the same name also penned by Aguirre-Sacasa. We’ve gotten three seasons of Chilling Adventures in near-rapid succession since the show’s premiere back in October 2018, with the most recent season launch on Netflix in January 2020.

Now, Chilling Adventures is coming to an end with its fourth season which is set to launch on Netflix on Thursday, December 31. The Season 4 release date news was revealed at the end of an action-packed, thoroughly enticing new teaser trailer, which you can check out below. Season 4 will consist of eight, 1-hour episodes focusing primarily on Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) battle against the Eldritch Terrors unleashed by Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle). Naturally, Sabrina will not be able to take down these terrifying forces from realms unknown on her own. Luckily, she has a badass team she can recruit in the form of her aunts, Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis), her cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), and her friends, Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair), Theo (Lachlan Watson), and Harvey (Ross Lynch).

In addition to the new Season 4 teaser, Netflix has released a bunch of new photos from the season (some of which have already been shared) for us to ogle. The new photos confirm the return of Chilling Adventures cast members Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Michelle Gomez, and Luke Cook. But where is Coyle as Faustus Blackwood? He is one of the big bads of Season 4, after all. Guess we’ll have to tune in for the new season in December, won’t we?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 launches on Netflix on December 31st. Check out the new teaser trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 and some new images.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.