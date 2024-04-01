The Big Picture Paramount is releasing a 4K UHD edition of Chinatown with exclusive bonus features on June 18.

The restoration marks the film's 50th anniversary and includes its lesser-known sequel, The Two Jakes.

New bonus features discuss the movie's legacy, its planned trilogy, and why the sequel was never made.

Film classics collectors have a lot to celebrate today. Even though the announcement may feel like an April Fool's joke, it is not: Paramount announced that thriller masterpiece Chinatown is finally getting the 4K UHD treatment and getting re-released in just a couple of months. With new and exclusive bonus features, the genre-defining movie starring Jack Nicholson (The Departed) is scheduled to hit shelves on June 18.

The new bonus features from Chinatown include an interview with Hawk Koch, the legendary mega-producer who was then an assistant director to Roman Polanski (The Ghost Writer). Additionally, the movie's legacy and its importance for Hollywood history is discussed on a feature by film historian and author Sam Wasson. The writer penned The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years Of Hollywood, a book that detailed the impact that Chinatown had — and still has — in other movies.

The 4K UHD edition also comes just in time to celebrate the movie's 50th anniversary: Chinatown was first released in theaters on June 26, 1974. It became an instant classic due to its innovative approach to the investigative thriller genre, its huge plot twist at the end, and the unforgettable performances by Nicholson, Faye Dunaway (Network) and John Huston (The Treasure of the Sierra Madre). The restoration is the perfect excuse to revisit this classic or correct this blind spot on your watchlist if you never watched it.

The New 'Chinatown' Edition Also Includes Its Lesser Known Sequel

Chinatown was far more famous than its belated sequel, The Two Jakes. The movie was directed by Nicholson — one of the three feature films that the actor helmed across his career — and was released sixteen years after the first movie. The Chinatown 4K UHD edition comes with a bonus Blu-ray edition of The Two Jakes, and one of the new bonus features details why Chinatown never became a trilogy. Spoiler: Because its sequel flopped hard at the box office and had a lukewarm reception from critics.

You can check out the full list of bonus features from the Chinatown 4K UHD edition below:

New bonus content: A State of Mind: Author Sam Wasson On Chinatown – Sam Wasson, film historian and bestselling author of The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years Of Hollywood, on the importance of the film and its legacy.

bonus content: – Sam Wasson, film historian and bestselling author of The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years Of Hollywood, on the importance of the film and its legacy. Chinatown Memories – Legendary producer Hawk Koch shares stories from his time as assistant director on the film.

– Legendary producer Hawk Koch shares stories from his time as assistant director on the film. The Trilogy That Never Was – Sam Wasson discusses the planned third installment of what would have been a trio of movies featuring the character Jake Gittes.

– Sam Wasson discusses the planned third installment of what would have been a trio of movies featuring the character Jake Gittes. Additional legacy bonus content:Commentary by screenwriter Robert Towne with David Fincher

Water and Power

The Aqueduct

The Aftermath

The River & Beyond