The Big Picture Chinatown was a difficult film to produce due to the challenges faced by screenwriter Robert Towne in cracking the mystery at the center of the story.

Jack Nicholson played a crucial role in getting the film made, offering support to Towne and contributing ideas to the script.

The legacy of Chinatown remains strong, with the film considered a masterpiece and difficult to replicate. A film about the making of Chinatown is in development.

Within the course of Hollywood history, few movements have been quite as influential as the development of the “New Hollywood” era within the late 1960s and early 1970s. After major studios and production companies were met with a series of critical and financial disappointments at the tail end of the 1960s, the industry turned its eyes on young, ambitious filmmakers to point towards the future of cinema. The result was an unparalleled period of creativity and artistic expression where many all-time classics were produced. Although 1967’s Bonnie & Clyde is often associated with the movement’s inception, no film embodies “New Hollywood” like the classic neo-noir Chinatown. While it's now regarded as one of the most important films of its era, Chinatown had a difficult road to release due to the constraints put on its studio, star, writer, and director.

Chinatown A private detective hired to expose an adulterer in 1930s Los Angeles finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder. Release Date June 20, 1974 Director Roman Polanski Cast Jack Nicholson , Faye Dunaway , John Huston , Perry Lopez , John Hillerman , Darrell Zwerling Runtime 130 Main Genre Crime Studio Paramount

Why the 'Chinatown' Screenplay Was So Hard To Crack

Chinatown is an homage to classic neo-noir mystery films that utilizes its modern setting to analyze the structural and generational inequalities within Los Angeles. Set in 1937, the film follows the private eye Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson), a disreputable investigator who often helps settle marital disputes. Jake is hired by the enigmatic woman Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) to follow her husband, Hollis (Darrell Zwerling), the chief engineer at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. When Jake discovers that Hollis has been murdered, Chinatown becomes an existential mystery about the corrupting nature of greed and power. Jake finds that he is merely a pawn within a larger conspiracy enacted by the wealthy businessmen that secretly exploit the city’s resources.

Chinatown was penned by screenwriter Robert Towne, who had previously drawn acclaim for writing The Last Detail and doing uncredited work on The Godfather for Paramount Pictures. Although Paramount Pictures producer Robert Evans offered Towne the chance to write the upcoming adaptation of The Great Gatsby, Towne chose instead to develop his own mystery project. Despite Towne’s lofty ambitions to craft a trilogy out of the material, the production of Chinatown stalled as Towne struggled to crack the mystery at the center of his story. With his belief that “Chinatown” itself was merely a state of mind, Towne grew interested in developing a complex narrative involving murder, infidelity, and infrastructural corruption; it grew into one of the most ambitious movies of the 1970s.

Related Jack Nicholson Almost Starred in One of the Greatest Films of All Time Jack Nicholson actually turned down a major role in what many consider the best movie ever.

While Evans briefly hired the co-writer Edward Taylor to help write some of the critical scenes, Towne ultimately found the narrative for Chinatown by drawing inspiration from a real crime. Hollis was loosely inspired by the Irish immigrant William Mulholland, a superintendent of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power that approved the creation of aqueducts from the Owens Valley to Los Angeles. In the film, Hollis and Mulwray’s father, the enigmatic businessman, Noah Cross (John Huston), purposefully divert water to Los Angeles and create an artificial drought. By stripping the natural land of its most valuable resource, Cross is the main antagonist of Chinatown. The casting was notable, as Huston was an acclaimed filmmaker who rarely appeared in films he didn’t direct.

There Were Disagreements About How 'Chinatown' Should End

Although Paramount Pictures grew concerned about the film’s prospects due to the extended period of development, Nicholson was essential in shepherding the film into production. Nicholson was at the peak of his career after a series of acclaimed performances, and had become friends with Towne during production of Easy Rider. Nicholson offered Towne support throughout the writing process, and even contributed his own ideas about Gittes’ backstory. Nicholson’s loyalty to both Towne and Chinatown ensured that the film remained a priority for Paramount within its ambitious slate of prestigious projects within the 1970s.

While his relationship with Nicholson was generally productive, Towne got into more disputes with the film’s eventual director, Roman Polanski. Polanski had reestablished himself with the terrifying satanic horror film Rosemary’s Baby, one of the few horror films that received widespread acclaim from film critics and awards voters. Although the eventual film remained fairly loyal to Towne’s original concept, Polanski was responsible for inserting Chinatown’s now iconic tragic ending. Although Towne had originally envisioned a different (though similarly bleak) ending, the film concludes with the revelation that Cross has been assaulting Evelyn Mulwray, who is his daughter. Katherine, the young girl that Evelyn claimed to be her child, is both her daughter and sister. While Towne felt that killing Evelyn within the final moments of the film would be too "melodramatic" of a twist, he later admitted that Polanski’s ending was the perfect stark contrast to the complicated mystery that had preceded it.

The Legacy of 'Chinatown' Remains Strong

Close

While the film was acclaimed as a masterpiece upon its initial release, Chinatown became associated with the end of the “New Hollywood” era as the industry turned towards more commercial sensibilities. The blockbuster success of Jaws and Star Wars had indicated to studios that audiences wanted mainstream escapist entertainment; dark, ambitious studio projects like Chinatown began to fall by the wayside. Although the film and Polanski were nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, it would end up losing to Francis Ford Coppola and The Godfather: Part II.

Chinatown is still considered to be one of the greatest films ever written, and has proven to be a success that’s been challenging to replicate. Although Nicholson ended up directing a sequel entitled The Two Jakes in 1990, it failed to live up to the incredible legacy that the first film had left behind. However, Sam Wasson’s nonfiction novel The Big Goodbye, a chronicle of the making of Chinatown, is in development as a feature film to be directed by Ben Affleck.

Chinatown is available to stream on Netflix and Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix