"Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown". This famous line and the movie it originates from is celebrated its 50th anniversary on June 20th. Chinatown, one of Paramount's hallmark films, represents the finest of the New Hollywood Era and is considered one of the greatest films of all time. Directed by Roman Polanski, the neo-noir mystery stars Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, tells the story of a private detective who gets entrapped in a deadly crime involving the Los Angeles water supply. The story is also widely regarded as one of the best-written screenplays in cinema, but its legacy has a complex history.

Turning down a high offer to adapt The Great Gatsby, Robert Towne asked producer Robert Evans for $25,000 to write his own passion project based on the true story of the California water wars. Evans accepted his terms, which gave birth to Chinatown, although Towne struggled to find the mystery of the plot at first. According to The Hollywood Interview, the screenwriter envisioned his Oscar-winning script as a part of a trilogy; however, Towne's dreams of a three-part film series turned into a box-office flop and an 80's spin-off, featuring a love-stricken, cartoon rabbit.

Jack Nicholson's 'Chinatown' Sequel Bombed at the Box Office

In the cinematic world, it is rare to witness a sequel beating out its predecessor visually or even story-wise. Not every movie warrants a second installment; most movies are stronger as a standalone. And this was the case for Chinatown. After the commercial and critical success of Robert Towne's masterpiece, Chinatown became a towering cornerstone for the New Hollywood Wave and was nominated for eleven Academy Awards. The expectations for a sequel were set sky-high, but the original's reputation was far too grand to live up to.

Taking sixteen years to come to fruition, Towne did follow through with his plans to make "Chinatown 2". The sequel, The Two Jakes, was notoriously met with years in "development hell." According to the LA Times, the script was written by Towne in 1984, who was scheduled to direct the picture when Roman Polanski escaped to France after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor. The Two Jakes was then independently developed by Nicholson, Towne, and Evans in the mid-80s, yet due to creative differences, the trio faced several heated arguments that triggered the film's discontinuation and caused 120 crew members to file complaints about not being paid.

The Two Jakes was revived in the late 80s thanks to financial backing from Paramount. Jack Nicholson starred, directed, and re-wrote parts of Towne's script. The sequel follows in the footsteps of Chinatown with private investigator Jake Gittes (Nicholson) at the center of another case of LA corruption. This time, Jake is hired by real estate businessman Julius "Jake" Berman (Harvey Keitel), who suddenly shoots his wife to death. Jake quickly becomes involved with the crimes of the oil reserves beneath Los Angeles, which surprisingly connect to memories of Evelyn Mulwray.

The sequel was released on August 10, 1990, to mixed reviews and failed to make a mark at the box office. Critics deemed the film boring and an "unsatisfying follow-up to Chinatown". According to Yahoo!, the making of The Two Jakes broke the relationship between Nicholson, Towne, and Evans, sending Evans to the hospital for mental health complications and drug abuse. Sadly, Towne's plans for a Chinatown trilogy didn't come true; however, his planned third installment was implemented into the subplot of a Disney-bought, dark comedy just two years prior.

The Subplot for 'Chinatown 3' Evolved Into the Script for 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit'

Since The Two Jakes bombed at the box office, the prospects for a continuation in the Chinatown trilogy were trashed. According to PopMatters, "Chinatown 3" was written to be set twenty years after the events of the second movie, dealing with Jake's divorce, the suburban expansion of LA, and the destruction of Los Angeles’s public railway system. Robert Towne touches on the story in The Hollywood Interview, "No, I don’t know where the title Cloverleaf came from. It was actually supposed to be Gittes vs. Gittes, took place in 1968, and was about the era when no-fault divorce became legal in California".

Luckily, Gittes vs. Gittes didn't disappear entirely. The screenwriting duo, Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman, were attached to write for Walt Disney Productions after the studio obtained the film rights to Gary K. Wolf's novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit? and Steven Spielberg was named executive producer. Ron W. Miller, then president of Disney, knew this ambitious project was going to be big for the studio, therefore the story needed to have a cinematic impact. Per PopMatters, Price and Seaman were heavily inspired by their passion for Chinatown, and they cleverly combined the "Cloverleaf streetcar subplot" of Gittes vs. Gittes into their script. Thus was born the highest-grossing film of 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

What Are the Similarities and Differences Between 'Roger Rabbit' and 'Chinatown'?

In a nutshell, Roger Rabbit is essentially about a married cartoon rabbit (voiced by Charles Fleischer) who is suddenly framed for dropping a piano on the head of his wife's speculated paramour. However, there's something much more truthful at the heart of the dark comedy. Mixing live-action and animation, Who Framed Roger Rabbit was ahead of its time for not only its creative ambition but its accurate portrayal of the corruption in Los Angeles during the late 1940s. At this time, car and tire companies conspired to put the city's famed public transport out of business, paving the way for the congested, "Cloverleaf" freeway system.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit clearly has a sunnier theme and ending that stands apart from the Chinatown trilogy. However, the story wouldn't have shined as brightly without embodying the spirit of Jake Gittes's character into the soul of the hard-shelled detective, Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins). Chinatown and Roger Rabbit both tackle tough subjects by implementing corrupt times into a compelling narrative that honors LA's history while reminding audiences of its importance. And yet, the major difference between the two is knowing when to let a great story stand on its own. According to Slash Film, Disney did receive a script for a Roger Rabbit sequel in 2012. The film's darker tones did not fit with the current family-friendly focus Disney portrays, which led to the project's rejection.

With Chinatown's groundbreaking reputation, it's hard for a sequel to surpass the fame. The film should have been left as one, and Towne had to learn this the hard way. The financial and critical failure of The Two Jakes might have scrapped the Chinatown trilogy, but Who Framed Roger Rabbit allowed the original's legacy to live on by paying homage to the corruption in the backyards of Hollywood.

