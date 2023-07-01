One of the most lovable and iconic Disney animated pairings has regularly concealed clever Easter eggs within its TV shows and movies and has continuously been shown to adapt to the changing times. Conceived as a play-on-words in reference to Thomas Chippendale, an influential cabinet-maker, the renowned chipmunks which make up Chip 'n Dale have seen many revisions, a testament to their enduring versatility. With their latest feature film, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022), combining 2D and 3D animation with live-action, humorously referencing bootlegging movies, and breaking the fourth wall (ugly Sonic!), Chip 'n Dale were firmly brought into the modern era, with many of the jokes making the film feel ahead of its time.

Movies and TV series depicting the duo of Chip 'n Dale have often proven their relevance via their clever use of pop culture references. From their cabinet-making namesake to the many intertextual cameos in their latest feature, their creators have always known how to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, and their 1980s styling is no different.

How Is Chip 'n Dale's Wardrobe Based on These '80s Heroes?

Image via Disney

Chip 'n Dale's character designs could easily be overlooked and taken for granted, especially when compared to the more widely shared images of Mickey Mouse or Winnie the Pooh in their various historic iterations. However, over the decades the two have undergone a notable transformation, from their more naturalistic form in their early days to the recent experimentation with animated dimensions in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. One significant change, however, which cemented their designs in hearts and minds forever, was the addition of Chip's jacket and hat, and Dale's Hawaiian shirt, during their detective adventure series, also titled Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989-1990). Most significantly, we have the celebrated characters of Indiana Jones and Magnum, P.I. to thank for these welcome additions.

Clearly, Chip's leather jacket and fedora hat are based on Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) unforgettable costuming, whilst Dale's colorful Hawaiian shirt is based on those often worn by Magnum, played by Tom Selleck in the Magnum, P.I. series (1980-1988), which has in fact seen a recent revival with a new cast. With their redesign being a reflection of their personalities, Chip's more determined, leadership approach aligns with Indiana Jones' heroic character, whilst Dale's more carefree, partying ways are seen in Magnum's fun-loving personality and playful sense of humor. With two of the biggest heroes of the generation portrayed via these animated characters, it's a great ode to their pop culture legacies, made even more timely with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Furthermore, Chip 'n Dale's legendary outfits are only donned in shows and films in which the chipmunk team is on a rescue mission, as a reflection of their live-action counterparts' exciting professions.

What's the Link Between Indy and Magnum?

Image via Disney

The Indiana Jones films saw Indy, and Harrison Ford as a consequence, become a staple in popular culture, which has lasted the decades. With Ford also embodying the iconic role of Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, he really was a key facet of the era. Tom Selleck was another such notable personality, starring in the hit comedy Three Men and a Baby (1987) as well as appearing as Magnum on numerous crossover episodes including one in Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996). However, the revelation lies in how these two interweave. In fact, Tom Selleck almost played the eponymous Indiana Jones of the hit franchise and was close to securing the role, that he ultimately chose to turn it down to play Magnum, thus cementing the link between Indiana Jones and Magnum, P.I. forever. Furthermore, there is even an Indiana Jones-themed episode within the Magnum, P.I. series, titled: "Legend of the Lost Art," which actually sees Selleck dressed as Indiana Jones, complete with a flaming torch. Evidently, there were enough factors looping Indy and Magnum together to be rightfully symbolized by the Disney chipmunk pair.

The Epic Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed

Image via Disney+

Disney has always demonstrated its experimental and creative flair through its portrayals of the lovable Chip 'n Dale, and their Indy X Magnum crossover summed up the endless fun that can be had with the chipmunks, with these clever references also highlighting that Disney always has its finger on the pulse.