Another day, another classic Disney property to receive a live-action or animated remake. This time though, it appears to be a more unique take for the return of Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers in the upcoming line-up of Disney films. Decades after their TV series on the Disney Channel, the idea of the chipmunk detectives being in a live-action movie project has been in development since 2014. Robert Rugan was originally set to direct the film for a 2015 release. However, it ended up going nowhere until 2019 when Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) was announced to take over as director. How I Met Your Mother writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand were tapped to write the screenplay for the movie.

Despite Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers being a nostalgic but dated property only remembered from the 90s, it appears that the film is taking on a story and cast that will appeal to not just children but also the grown-up audience. Back during Disney+ Day on November 12, 2020, the casting announcement of John Mulaney (Big Mouth) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as the titular chipmunks was revealed. Their leading star power combined with the "self-referential" plot written by Gregor and Mand is setting up the film to be very intriguing and entertaining. Read on to learn more key details about this comeback film.

After several years of sitting in development before changing directors and being mentioned on Disney+ Day in 2020 and 2021, the film will finally be available to stream on the Disney+ platform starting May 20, 2022. It will not be released in theaters and will go straight to streaming. It will have a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Watch the Trailers of Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers

The first teaser trailer for the film was released by Disney on February 15, 2022. The main footage covers the rise and fall of the Rescue Rangers before Chip and Dale reunite to race through different locations such as a convention, the sewers, and a high-security facility with lasers.

The official trailer dropped on April 27, 2022. The trailer provides a closer look at Chip and Dale's separate lives before they reunite to investigate the new mystery of missing cartoon characters. The introduction of Arnett's antagonist is also included where he even remarks that he "was more of an Alvin and the Chipmunks person".

TV spots have also dropped with the first, titled "Pair", being released on May 1, 2022. It highlights the missing victim who happens to be a former Rescue Ranger cast member. Yet, Captain Putty doesn't seem to recognize the show, much to Dale's disappointment. The second TV spot, titled "Waiting", was released on May 9, 2022, which had more of the same footage with Dale's excitement over him and Chip reuniting for the fans and the opportunity to be heroes once again.

What Is the Plot of Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers?

As highlighted by the movie's tagline, the film is not a reboot! Rather, it's the triumphant comeback of the detective duo. The film adopts a meta tone where Chip and Dale are revealed to be actors who played fictionalized versions of themselves in their TV series from the early 90s. From the fame of their show, they hit their peak of being international superstars until the cancellation of the series. Fast-forward thirty years, the Rescue Rangers team has gone their separate ways while living in present-day Los Angeles. Dale is shown to still be riding the wave of their former fame by appearing at conventions for fans alongside other cartoon characters. Meanwhile, Chip seems to have moved on and become an insurance salesman (or sales chipmunk). The commentary on washed-up celebrities and their attempt on trying to stay relevant is a clever incorporation into the character arcs. There's even a cheeky joke on the different animation styles of the chipmunks where Chip remains in the traditional 2D, cell-shaded style while Dale "underwent CGI surgery" and is computer-animated to look more realistic.

The incident that brings the estranged partners together is the disappearance of a former Rescue Rangers cast member. Dale calls on Chip after the police tell them of a series of disappearances involving several animated characters. This propels the duo back into solving crimes like the good ole days to help save the missing cartoons and even rekindle their friendship. The trailers indicate a wild adventure for Chip and Dale filled with potential cameos of other Disney characters as they figure out who is responsible for the disappearances. Here's the official description from the Disney+ website:

A comeback 30 years in the making, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. In this hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of John Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Andy Samberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend.

Do You Need to Watch the Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers TV Series Before the Movie?

Despite the movie referencing the show as the chipmunks' big breakout role, it isn't necessary to watch the series. Since Chip and Dale are actors in the film, there isn't any plot continuity besides the fact it's been thirty years since the show ended. Though, it's still worth watching to be reminded of the crazy adventures that the Rescue Rangers went on and to hear that iconic theme song once again. All three seasons can be streamed on DirectTV while only the first season is available to stream on Disney+. The first two seasons are available for purchase on Apple TV and Google Play.

Who Is in the Cast of Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers?

As mentioned, Chip and Dale will be voiced by the Saturday Night Live alums John Mulaney and Andy Samberg respectively. It's a very fitting casting with Mulaney as Chip, the responsible and determined chipmunk to match Samberg's Dale who is laid-back and impulsive. They're accompanied by returning characters from the Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers TV series including the mouse mechanic, Gadget Hackwrench, whose role will be reprised by the original voice actress Tress Macneille. She also served as the original voice for Chip alongside Corey Burton being the original voice for Dale. He will also reprise his role to play into this version of the chipmunks being actors and having their TV voices and real-life voices. The Australian mouse, Monterey Jack, will be voiced by Eric Bana (Dirty John) this time for the film.

KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) stars in the film as a rookie detective named Ellie who is partnered with a claymation-styled police detective, Captain Putty (J.K. Simmons), on the missing cases of animated characters. In terms of antagonists for the film, there so far has only been the reveal of Mean Dean, a jaded, middle-aged version of Peter Pan, that will be voiced by Will Arnett (Bojack Horseman). Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) is also listed in the cast for a role yet to be announced. Seth Rogen is also included in a cameo, reprising the role of Pumba from the 2019 computer-animated remake of The Lion King. He also voices and gives his likeness as a Viking character named Bob whose badly rendered CGI face has an uncanny and lifeless quality (most likely poking fun at the criticism of some CGI projects suffering the same problem). Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), a long-time collaborator with Samberg, also makes a cameo appearance as the talent agent of the chipmunks.

