Disney's new take on Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers already looks like a wild ride. Starring the voices of Andy Samberg and John Mulaney as the titular chipmunks, the upcoming film is a unique tale of how the Rescue Rangers became washed-up celebrities following the overwhelming success and fame they earned from their show in the 90s (insert Bojack Horseman reference), and how they're now trying to get their groove back. The film got its first trailer on Tuesday, featuring a bonkers mix of 2D and 3D animation, plus live-action that harkens back to Who Framed Roger Rabbit​​​​​​, a fact the trailer definitely wanted you to know. Along with the trailer came a new poster that shows the iconic chipmunks reuniting.

The poster is relatively simple, with Chip (Mulaney) and the now-CGI Dale (Samberg) standing back to back, arms folded in a classic team-up pose. It references the older artwork done for the Rescue Rangers TV show, which had the two close together and usually back-to-back while reflecting that a lot has changed between the two since the show ended. All the while, the shadow of the Rescue Rangers logo looms out from them, further teasing the comeback of the crew. It's all capped off with the show's tagline, "It's not a reboot. It's a comeback," a line already beaten into our head by promotional material and referenced in the trailer.

In Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the two chipmunks are living in modern Los Angeles amongst their fellow cartoons and humans alike, but things aren't as rosy as they were in the 90s. A rift between the pair grew as decades passed since their time in the spotlight, with Chip settling into a quiet life as an insurance salesman and Dale trying desperately to recapture his youth and fame, by working at nostalgia conventions and getting CGI surgery to bring him up to snuff with other cartoons. After a former cast mate suspiciously vanishes, the two find common ground again and must resurrect their friendship, and the Rangers, to save their missing friend.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers features Mulaney and Samberg as part of a stacked ensemble that also includes KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell. Emmy winner Akiva Schaffer of Saturday Night Live fame is directing with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand writing, Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman producing, and Alexander Young and Tom Peitzman executive producing. There are loads of connections to SNL in the cast and crew, which bodes well for the comedy of the movie if you're into the show.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on Disney+ on May 20. Check out the new poster below:

