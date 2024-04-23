The Big Picture Chip Gaines made insensitive comments about money, claiming everyone has enough.

Chip Gaines isn't doing too well with fans right now after he went out of his way to rub his wealth in their faces. Or at least he just said something insensitive because he doesn't have to think about money. And this all started because Gaines got into a fight on X (formerly known as Twitter) over college basketball. The reality star became famous because of shows like Fixer Upper but his inability to understand that not...everyone has money is jarring.

Gaines attended Texas University and the head coach of Baylor University might leave the university because of other universities might be trying to poach him. Scott Drew is still currently the head coach at Baylor but reports surfaced that other schools were offering Drew more money to sway him away from the Texas school. Gaines, sharing his Texan pride, decided he wanted to push back at the idea and got on X to talk about the potential.

Replying to a post that read "Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours," with a picture of Gaines and his wife, Joanna Gaines underneath it. When another user replied "You don't want to go band for band with us, Chip" he responded by saying "Money is boring.. everybody’s got money." Well, that is not true given the economic crisis in the world and many pointed that out to Gaines. One user responded writing "Man I love your show and all, and I absolutely get joking about basketball - but this tweet is not cool. The majority of people in this country worry about money because they don’t have enough of it." Another wrote "Said by someone who doesn't have to worry about money."

Chip Gains' Response Has Fans Upset

Every time someone called out the response, Gaines replied by saying that they could follow "AssistingChip" and his assistant would send them some money to help out. That was not really the point that people were making towards him for saying that "everybody's got money." When someone said that people worry about money regularly, Gaines replied by saying "Everyone worries about $$ to one extent or another.." and then said to follow his assistant and he'd help out that way.

The point of this was that people were pushing back at his comments on money and he responded by just saying "here's money!" instead of taking in what anyone was fighting him on. All because of a rumor about basketball.

