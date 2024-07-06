The Big Picture Fixer Upper changed HGTV's programming tone, focusing on real people and their businesses.

HGTV now prioritizes storytelling and authenticity, attracting a wider audience.

HGTV's influence on home design and renovation has led to increased homeowner expectations.

For many years, HGTV shows were very formulaic and instructional, teaching viewers a how-to when it came to design and home renovation. But then came Fixer Upper and the tone and quality of programming on HGTV changed. Speaking on her podcast, Mina AF, Mina Starsiak Hawk, star of Good Bones, credited Chip and Joanna Gaines and their show Fixer Upper for depicting her own reality. She noted it was their series where she first noticed a change on the network. HGTV began searching for real people who had real businesses and were not just there to host a DIY show.

Like many who have followed Chip and Joanna, the trials and tribulations may not have always been showcased on the programs, but the lives and hardships of many HGTV personalities were showcased off camera. The HGTV programming since Fixer Upper has tackled the reality of the home renovation and house-flipping universe, drawing in viewers like never before. With so many HGTV programs to choose from and nonstop, wall-to-wall content, there is truly something for everyone who tunes in. However, like most television networks, the direction of the types and styles of the shows seen nearly two decades ago is not the same as it is today. And it's because HGTV figured out how to capture an audience in a manner it had not done before.

Fixer Upper Chip and Joanna Gaines take on clients in the Waco Texas area, turning their fixer uppers into the homes of their dreams. Release Date May 13, 2013 Cast Chip Gaines , Joanna Gaines Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

How 'Fixer Upper' Influenced 'Good Bones'

Back in March, Mina Starsiak Hawk gave HGTV superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines their flowers by crediting them with allowing her own show, Good Bones, to thrive thanks to its honest and real depiction of her life. Noting that there is a little truth in everything, shows like Fixer Upper shifted the tone of the network and the opportunities for future personalities. The job of hosting an HGTV program became harder; it wasn't about being knowledgeable about a specific subject or having an impeccable eye for design. Now, the personalities had to have a unique story or vantage point as well as be personable. Viewership needs to be retained, so the stars have to be practically perfect in every way. That does lead to certain aspects of the individuals' lives being hidden from the show, but fans follow the stars so they can easily obtain the missing elements of their lives.

People like Chip and Joanna Gaines "weren't just getting paid to host," the star admitted on her podcast. "You were trying to run a business and host your show and be yourself and run a family." For Chip and Joanna, they immediately popped off the screen. They were the perfect couple, their love was genuine, their banter was sweet, and they had a passion for their craft, introducing the world to a modern farmhouse style that has continued to influence home design today. On top of knowing how to do construction and decorate, celebrating the past with the present, they were growing their own personal business. It attracted other home renovators and designers to realize that they could highlight their real life businesses, blending it into the stories of the projects they work on. To be a successful HGTV personality, you have to be relatable.

On top of all that, the family aspect was introduced into the universe. For the most part, it was all about love, marriage, and kids. Chip and Joanna built up their business and grew their family on screen. And fans loved being part of their journey. By the time they left the network to expand their Magnolia empire, viewers felt as if they were losing a part of their family. But it was only closing one chapter in order to start another. These HGTV shows have allowed a new attachment to the genre. They're learning about home renovation as they watch the real life evolution of the stars on screen.

As much as Mina has stated her mission was to have Good Bones expose her authentic truth, there are parts of the story that are left out. Yes, what's seen in a 42-minute episode is just a blip on the radar. Whether it be the relationship saga of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall or Mina herself, who has dealt with personal struggles with her mom and fellow Good Bones co-star Karen E. Laine, there is always drama brewing off-screen. It doesn't necessarily match the mission of happiness and perfection these programs are meant to portray. There are stories that eventually get unearthed that lead to the answer as to why shows like Good Bones and Flip or Flop ended. There may not be any strife in the relationships of personalities like the Napiers and the Marrs, but they have their own personal struggles. Ben Napier has had health issues; Dave and Jenny Marrs have had legal woes attached to their business; these stories don't get reflected on camera, but they are part of the narrative.

Related Every Property Brothers Show, Ranked Everyone loves Jonathan and Drew Scott! But which of their show is the best?

How HGTV Has Evolved Since the Gaines' Series

Close

As Mina flat out puts it, "I think there's a little bit of truth to everything. To every character, to every story, and for me, my experience and what HGTV showed of me, my family, and my business was all 100% real, and my mom and I, when we started it, we had a conversation together and with the network because older genres of HGTV were much more host mentality where you just pop someone in, and they're Vanna Whiting a beautiful kitchen." The DIY shows of yore are gone. The teaching aspect has shifted away from a step-by-step tutorial in favor of an episode-long start to finish renovation led by authentic individuals. There's a real focus on storytelling. Sure, there may be a snag in the process, but there's more of an aura of positivity that pervades the programs.

Yes, if you do a side-by-side comparison of the various successful shows on HGTV, there are common threads. There's a cookie-cutter couple with joy and charm leading homeowners through the chance to bring their dreams to life. These couples are often celebrated Southerners that have a connection to their hometown. That's why Chip and Joanna Gaines, Jenny and Dave Marrs, and Ben and Erin Napier are successful. They each have their lens into their show, but the formula works. Then there is the flip side of things that follow strong, independent women tackling projects in an urban municipality. That's why Mina Starsiak Hawk, Alison Victoria, and Page Turner are successful. They each have their lens into their show, but the formula works. See the trend? It's like a blueprint. Once HGTV found something that worked, they replicated it. And then spun off the shows to expand the franchises. But what's clear, there is room for everyone. The styles and trends fans have seen on screen have infiltrated reality.

Real estate programs like House Hunters and Love It or List It still thrive, but this new shift in direction and style has captured audiences in a manner it has not done so before. Many of the new personalities have spoken to the network to ensure that their programs strayed away from being staged or fake, a criticism that caused many viewers to question their favorite shows. But there still is a dark side to HGTV. Despite the happy ending on screen, the reality of the viewer's personal home situation has allegedly caused some to become uneasy about the work they need to have done.

The landscape of being a homeowner has shifted due to the effects of HGTV. They often make choices based on the decisions made on the shows they watch, and it's taken a psychological toll. Sure, some have stated that trying out grey paint in a room could have a mental impact on a person's psyche. But at the same time, features like Wainscotting and barn doors have risen thanks to individuals like Chip and Joanna Gaines. The HGTV personalities' influence has been much greater the more these programs succeed. Homeowners strive to be perfect, not always remembering that the reality of reality television may set unrealistic expectations. Even though there is truth behind the scenes, that's not why viewers watch HGTV. They do it for the feel-good storytelling. Without Chip and Joanna Gaines, this era of HGTV may never have existed. The renovating duo have shifted the genre and the stars of the future, and have laid out the blueprint for others to build their own foundation.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

All episodes of Fixer Upper are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max